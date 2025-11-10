Crew Lost Their Early Clock-Out Privilege, So They Purposely Slowed Down Work And Made Their Manager Regret It

Sometimes, the best way to deal with a bad rule is to follow it perfectly.

When a crew’s strict manager tried to crack down on early clock-outs, they decided to give him a costly lesson in how efficiency disappears when you micromanage.

You have to stay till 6pm About 10 years ago now, I worked the FIFO lifestyle — and it was great. We would work 8 days on and get 6 days off. On the days we worked, it would be 12-hour shifts, and ours was 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. Anyway, we got this manager, and they were good at first, but over time they became more strict.

One day, we were leaving at 5:55 p.m. — which was very common for us, as we carpooled from camp to site (about 5 km away) in our work vehicle, even with the boss. We would leave camp at 5:30 a.m. and be at work shortly after, usually commencing at 5:40 a.m. most days, if not earlier.

So, one day after leaving 5 minutes early, we were pulled into the office and told that we had to stay until 6 p.m. moving forward. Even after we mentioned that we mostly ate at our desk instead of going to the lunchroom. Cue malicious compliance.

The boss would get to the car at the normal time (5:30 a.m.), and we wouldn’t get to the car until 5:50, even 5:55 a.m. at times. We stopped eating at our desks and took our two breaks away from work in the lunchroom. If disturbed, we’d ignore it or say we’d get to it after lunch. And we stayed till 6 p.m., even if work was completed.

Some urgent tasks — that were normally done while most people were on breaks — stopped getting done, or took longer. Sometimes the work carried over to the next day. Their manager caught on about 3 weeks later and asked us why. We explained what had happened.

That afternoon, we were informed we could leave 5 minutes early moving forward, as long as the work was done. Let’s just say the manager only lasted another 6 months (not sure if they were forced out or quit).

