Dad Was Supposed To Pick Up His Son From His Ex’s House, But When He Got There, His Ex Told Him He Has To Babysit Her Other Kids Too

Imagine co-parenting with your ex who happens to have a couple more children. If you went over to your ex’s house to pick up your son and she left you in charge of not only your son but her other kids as well, would you be okay with that, or would you be really upset?

That’s what happened to the man in this story, and he did not want to babysit his ex’s other kids, but he’s also wondering if he overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for being upset that I was corralled into watching my exes kids all night? I (27m)have a son (4m) with my ex girlfriend. During the summertime and breaks, we split 50/50. During the school year (preschool), as I live a good hour away, I only see him on the weekends (no school on Mondays, his weekends are Sat, Sun, Mon). This past weekend was busy for both me and my ex. Since everything lined up to where I wasn’t able to see my son this past weekend, my ex was going to let him miss school on Tuesday (I know, I know), so I could come pick him up after some appointments that I had on Monday and keep him at my house overnight. I was really happy about this because I look forward to my time with son.

I finished with my appointments around 2:30-3pm. My ex had to work that day, her mom was supposed to be coming over to her house to babysit my exes other two kids (twin boys, 3). Her mom had an appointment of her own at 3:30pm, about 30mins away from my exes house. My ex had to be at work at 4:55pm. Her work is an hour away, & she was worried that her mom wouldn’t be at her house in time before she had to leave for work, so I agreed to stay at my exes house with all 3 of the kids until her mom got there, & then I would be leaving with my son.

I get to my exes house. As I’m walking up the steps, my ex comes speed walking out the door. She says “my mom’s not coming. Sorry.” As she practically takes off to the car. She didn’t ask, barely said anything to me. I tried telling her that I couldn’t, that I had stuff planned for my son & I (and honestly, I just really didn’t want to babysit for her) but she just kind of breezed past me, saying that I would be staying at her house with all the kids instead of taking my son home to my house. My ex was working until close (9:30pm), but she’s a server, so most nights, she doesn’t get out of work until anywhere between 10:30-11:30pm. & then an hour drive home.

To say I was angry & upset is an understatement. I was still very glad that I got to see my son, but I was upset that what I had originally planned was suddenly ruined. After she left, I texted her and told her that what she did was really not okay. I told her that I was angry & upset because I felt like I got forced into babysitting even though I had told her that, no, I couldn’t do it. She said that she “had no choice”. & that I was “being ridiculous because there was no reason I couldn’t babysit them(the twins) other than the fact that I didn’t want to”.

Idk, I just kinda feel like… if you call someone & ask them to babysit & they say no, do you still drop your kids off at their house? I think a good chunk of my anger stemmed from the fact that this is not the first time something like this has happened. (Not just with babysitting) But as time goes on, I’m starting to feel guilty and question if I was in the wrong for being angry… she did have to work. Should I of just sucked it up?? Am I overreacting? AITAH for being upset that I had to watch her kids?

His ex should not have done that to him. Planning to pick up his son is not the same as staying to watch his son and his son’s half siblings. He didn’t agree to babysit. She played him.

