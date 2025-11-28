Employee Is Fired For Hitting A Pothole In The Road, So He Makes It Take As Long As Possible To Drive Back And Immediately Gets Rehired

Imagine landing a great summer job when you’re almost immediately fired for hitting a pothole in the road too hard. Would you fight to get your job back, find another job, or get revenge on the person who fired you?

In this story, one man is in this position, and he was just trying to get paid as much as possible, but it worked out even better than he expected.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Fire me for driving too fast at 15 kph then tell me to drive back the district office? You got it boss!! In the late 80s I got a job with the Ministry of Natural Resources driving to support fighting forest fires. Great job, just over double minimum wage (major bonus @ 19) and they had no limit to the number of hours you could work. Fire season started early & by mid May I was supporting one that was (I think, long time ago) 3-400 hectares and growing quickly (1 hectare = 2.5 acres). Back then I think the whole district was around around 100 000 sq. km (think all of Indiana), so there was a lot of driving.

He accidentally hit a pothole too hard.

One day I get to the on site hq and get told to wait while they found me a return load. Little later I am told to go to the helicopter staging area to pick up the fire boss (FB). (To preface, the road was bad) I pick him and a few others up and make my way back. Half way there I hit a deep pot hole and the FB just loses it. Starts bellowing about goddamned kids speeding, no respect etc. For the 5 minutes it takes to get back. I found out on the way there that going to fast was not a good deal so made sure to not go faster than 15 kph (9 mph).

That was a short lived job.

As soon as we get to base camp slams his way out of the truck a screams ‘YER FIRED’!! Get back to district and have them process you!! OK, Thank you very much sir. We were deep, deep in the bush. I don’t know how deep but it took me close to 7 hours to get there. Cue Malicious Compliance

Remember, he gets paid by the hour.

I grabbed 2 20l gas cans (5 gallons) and set off. Real, real slow. If 15 kph was to fast for these roads then the proper speed was obviously however fast the truck went at idle (unless there was a hill, I’m wasn’t a monster). It took 22 hours to reach the first paved road and then I set the cruise control 5 kph below the limit and went to get fired. Extra $300ish ya me.

But he was quickly rehired.

I process out and I meet one of the guys (call him crew boss CB)who taught the level 1 forest fire fighter course I took before I got hired to drive. We got along well but there only 2 new full time hires that year and none on his crew. He had just come with one of his guys who broke his leg and was going to personnel to find someone new. I was quickly hired on as his 4th. 2 hours later I’m being driven to meet his crew at a fire. Couple says later that fire is declared out and we are off to a new fire. Yup. The fire I was fired from. Kinda revengish but it get better.

It took awhile for the guy who fired him to recognize him.

Cue pro revenge. CB it turns out is besties with FB so FB has our crew as the initial response crew. This meant that we spent a lot of time riding in the helicopter with FB and responding to jump fires that would take minimal time to deal with. It took a week before he recognized me and I watched out the corner of my eye, something I thought was only in books or said as an exaggeration. This guy went from pink to red to actually turning purple. I couldn’t hear what was being said but I see the skittle flowing out as he yelled into headset and I got some major side eye from CB for the rest of the flight.

He told CB the whole story.

When CB asked about it later and I explained including the drive back he almost passed himself. Turns out (surprise), FB has a long history of exploding over nothing and taking it out on the nearest poor bastard. He ended up firing 2 more guys over the same thing and likely the same pothole. So CB knew what he was like but they got along really well. Turns out he also really liked poking the bear.

They intentionally annoyed FB.

For the rest of that fire CB made sure I was seated so I was the first person he saw if he looked over his shoulder. On a later fire our crew got admin duties and CB was FB’s #2. I got to be as CB put his helper monkey and FB’s jock itch. The rest of the crew knew so there wasn’t any friction and they got a kick out it.

He kept going back.

It was a great summer and I worked for CB 3 more summers through Uni. Always went back with Great stories, really nice money (I collected unemployment during school not sure if it was legal but no one said anything and pretty sure time has run out any way) in amazing shape but with a really weird tan.

It’s great that his boss was on his side, and it’s amusing that he helped him get revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Another person had a similar job.

Yes, it was satisfying revenge!

Short and simple.

There’s nothing better than getting revenge on a boss who fires you for no reason.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.