Her Mom Won’t Commit To Spending Time With Her And Her Young Daughter, So She Called Her Out Because She’s Tired Of Dealing

AITA for telling my mom it’s her fault she misses out? “I (30f) have a somewhat complicated relationship with my mom (47f) due to childhood trauma and my mom’s emotional unavailability. We went no contact for about 6 months a few years ago, but since allowing her back in my life things have been much better. I have accepted her for exactly who she is and understand why she is the way she is, and she has made progress in her own way.

However, holiday activities have always been a bit of a sore subject between us because I started spending most holidays with bestie’s family when I was 16 because my mom and her now ex husband always turned them into a special brand of hell, and I always longed for the holiday “warm and fuzzies” that every other kid got. Cut to today, I let my mom know I’d be taking my daughter (7) to the pumpkin patch with my boyfriend this weekend and invited her to come with us. She initially said yes and then followed up with “but I probably won’t come if it’s gonna rain…is that okay?”

I responded by saying “That’s dumb considering we live in the Pacific Northwest. You own rain boots and it would be a good opportunity to meet my boyfriend.” She responded with “ok, wow.”. I knew she was upset so I tried calling twice before sending a text because it’s easier to just talk about it. So, here’s where I might be the *******. I pointed out that she has previously stated that she feels left out and doesn’t like missing holiday things with my daughter, and we literally live in the rainiest region of the country and spent most of my childhood doing these kinds of things in the rain.

Also that I am trying to make sure she’s included and if she doesn’t want to come then that’s her choice, but I’m not gonna have it thrown in my face later that she never gets included in things because she always bails as soon as it becomes slightly inconvenient for her. My thought is, it’s just rain, get over yourself, you have a shower and a washing machine, you’ll live…and you get to go do something fun with your granddaughter who’s growing up so fast. To be fair, I didn’t have the best day today and I think maybe I let my frustration spill over into the conversation with my mom. I genuinely wasn’t trying to be hurtful, but I’m also tired of hearing her complain about how she feels excluded and lonely when she literally does it to herself. Someone had to tell it to her straight, so does that make me the *******. Also because I know someone will bring it up, I have no reason to believe she’s being weird about meeting my boyfriend. She’s always been super chill about this sort of thing in the past and lowkey has lower standards for me than I have for myself. And also I feel like a fun outing is way less pressure than a sit down dinner type situation anyway.”

She’s at the end of her rope with her mother’s antics.

