His Wife Wants To Pick A Meaningful Baby Name, But His Family Mocked Her For Thinking A Name’s Meaning Matters

Imagine looking forward to the birth of your first child. If you had a list of baby names going, would you share your thoughts about baby names with your extended family or would you wait until after the baby is born?

In this story, a husband and wife who are expecting their first child share their thoughts about baby names with the husband’s family, and they’re so rude that the couple ends up leaving.

AITA for leaving my mom’s Mother’s Day celebration early after she and some of my siblings mocked my wife for caring about the meaning of the name we’ll give our child? My wife and I are expecting our first child. We don’t know the gender of the baby yet but we’ll find out soon and the talk of baby names has begun. A wish my wife has is for our baby’s name to mean kind or compassionate or something similar in meaning. This has been a long time dream of hers. I support and love the idea and so that’s where our focus has been when looking at names and we have a small list already.

The name topic came up yesterday when we met with my family for Mother’s Day and celebrated my mom and the other mom’s in our family. My wife doesn’t have a family of her own so she’s always tried to have the best relationship with mine and generally my family are good to her. But yesterday has me reevaluating everything.

My mom and two of my siblings asked about names for our child and at some point in the conversation my wife told them how she’d like the name to have meaning and which meanings she’d like the names to have. My mom asked if she was serious and my wife said yes. She talked about how she felt like names said something and she wanted to try and help encourage kindness and compassion in our future children. Some of my siblings asked why not xyz and she told them she valued kindness and compassion. My mom told her it was ridiculous to care about the meaning of a name like that.

I told my mom that everyone has their own priority and to be more respectful. My siblings said it was so weird and the meanings she wanted were dumb. My mom said it was nonsense and then she tried to make a joke about my wife learning the hard way that names don’t hold any significant meaning and will she care so much when our child is being a jerk or when we’re not sleeping at night.

I told them it was enough and we never bad mouth names they liked so why bad mouth how we want to name our child. I told them they were being cruel. My wife was getting upset and my siblings were mocking how naive my wife was so the two of us left. I told my family I would not stay and celebrate the people who were treating my wife this way. And I told them I would expect better from them and didn’t know where it came from but it said more about them than her.

My mom tried to call a bunch of times and I didn’t answer. But I did listen to a couple of voice messages where she told me leaving her on Mother’s Day like that hurt and how childish it was. I wanted to say at least nobody ganged up on her. But I don’t know if I could have handled this better without creating another issue. I don’t really see how but it’s possible I was wrong to leave. AITA?

They were insulting his wife and what was important to her when it came to picking a baby name. They don’t have to agree, but they could’ve been nice about it and just asked what names she was considering.

I guess this is one more example of why it’s a bad idea to discuss baby names with anyone other than your partner. Just let them find out the baby name once the baby is already named.

