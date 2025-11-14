Man Buys Concert Tickets For Him And His Ex-Wife To Attend A Concert As Friends, But When She Decides They Can’t Be Friends, He Invites Someone Else

If you got divorced, do you think you could stay friends with your ex?

In this story, one couple tried to stay friends after their divorce, but eventually, the ex-wife decided that wasn’t possible.

Now, the ex-husband is wondering if he messed up by assuming not being friends also meant not going to concerts together.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA after selling a concert ticket that I bought for my ex? My ex and I broke up at the beginning of July. It was a very sad situation as we had been together for a long time, had a home together, pets, etc, but we had decided that we were going to remain friends. A couple weeks later my favorite band announced a show in our city. She also had come to really like this band over the course of our 4 years together. The tickets were going on sale while I was on a family trip where I would have little to no cell service. She said that she would go ahead and buy them for us to go together as friends.

He went ahead and bought tickets.

I texted her reminding her when the tickets went on sale, as this band sells out very quickly. After about an hour of not hearing from her, I started attempting to buy them myself, and luckily had a small window where I had enough service to get tickets for us to go together. A few weeks ago she decided that we could no longer be friends as it was hurting her mental health, and that she needed space. I respected her wishes and the only communication that I had with her was very professional as we were still sorting out paperwork for the house that we had together.

She hasn’t brought up the concert.

The last time I talked to her was 8 days before the concert about an update on the house. 3 days before the concert I sent her some money I had agreed to send her for the house, and she never said anything to me or even acknowledged it. At this point all paperwork and finances were done with the house. I figured her lack of reply made it very clear that we were not on speaking terms. I assumed that when she said she didn’t want to be friends, that that included that she didn’t want to go to the concert together, because after all I had bought the tickets for us to go together as friends.

She also never texted me and asked about the tickets, offered to buy one from me, asked me to send it to her, nothing.

He decided to invite someone else.

I told a friend of mine that I had an extra ticket because my ex and I were planning on going together but that didn’t work out, so we went to the show. 15 minutes before the show start time I get a call from my ex. I don’t answer and she sends me a text saying that I have her ticket. I’ve already been at the show since doors. I don’t have the ticket anymore. I tell her that I gave the ticket to someone else since she said she didn’t want to be friends anymore.

Apparently, his ex still wanted to go to the concert.

She then asked if I was serious. And I repeated myself saying she didn’t want to be friends anymore, and that she has been posting on social media mocking me and making fun of me, including my physical appearance. She then explodes, calling me a bad person, piece of garbage, telling me to rot, a jerk, anything you can think of.

He isn’t sure if he did the right thing or not.

I genuinely thought that if she was interested in the show she would text me. She said she didn’t want be to friends, and that she needed space, so I respected that. Am I a jerk for giving her ticket to someone else?

Oh, he definitely did the right thing by giving the ticket to a friend. His ex sounds horrible, so it would be hard to enjoy the concert with her there.

Whether or not she wanted to go is irrelevant at this point.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is probably what really happened.

It was technically his ticket.

He really doesn’t owe his ex anything.

A divorced woman shares what she did when she was in a similar situation.

Nobody wants to go to a concert with their ex.

