Man Refused To Let His Brother Bring A Dog On Their Parents’ Anniversary Celebration, So Things Got Tense And Uncomfortable For Everyone

Family celebrations can quickly turn tense when family members do not agree.

This man planned a beautiful weekend getaway to celebrate his parents’ 50th anniversary.

His brother insisted on bringing his dog despite strict no-pet rules and health concerns.

So things got heated, and they couldn’t agree on the final arrangement.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for telling my brother he can’t bring his dog on our family weekend away? I (39M) am starting to think I have started a family argument over what I thought was a simple request. My brother (37) is obsessed with his Labrador. But I told him his lab can’t come on a weekend getaway. Now, my brother is threatening to skip the trip, and the family is divided. AITA?

This man and his wife planned an anniversary getaway for his parents.

My wife and I had planned an anniversary treat for my parents as they were celebrating their 50th. We booked a country house that could accommodate me, my wife, two kids, parents, brother, his wife, and kid. We also booked a private chef for one night. The house has a no-pets rule. The chef also needs to be free of pets whilst setting up and cooking. I thought this would be fine by everyone.

He told his brother the house he booked does not allow pets.

My brother has always been glued to his lab, taking her everywhere. When I told my brother about the rules, he got upset and said his lab was like a daughter, so she should be there. To try and accommodate her, he suggested leaving the dog in the car whilst the chef was there. And he said no one would ever find out. I tried to shut this down by saying it was against the rules. And that I don’t want his dog barking or running loose whilst we are trying to relax with the kids. My youngest is also a bit fearful of dogs, and pet hair can be a bit of a trigger for their asthma.

Things got heated, and his brother told him he’s still going to bring his dog.

Things got a bit heated, and my brother said he’d bring the dog anyway. I lost it a bit and said, if you can’t do this for a special occasion, then maybe you should stay home. He stormed off and has now told our parents he’s not coming unless the dog’s allowed. Mom says I’m being too harsh and should “work it out” with the house owner and make arrangements with the chef. Dad thinks he’s being a bit of a brat and says it’s my call since I’m paying for it.

He offered to pay for a dog sitter, but his brother wouldn’t agree to it.

I feel bad because my brother and I usually get along great, and I want him there for Mom and Dad. I even offered to cover a dog sitter or a kennel for the weekend. But he called that “offensive” and said the dog isn’t “just a pet.” AITA for sticking to my guns? Do I try to find a compromise, or is my brother out of line here?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Stick to your guns, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s a great idea.

Rules are meant to be followed, especially in others’ houses.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.