Man Went Outside His Home Only To Be Bombarded With Questions From A Realtor, But He Lost His Patience After His Questions Got Increasingly Invasive

Keeping the peace with neighbors and adapting to new neighbors is not always easy.

In today’s story, a man shares how a realtor basically assumed he was a landlord and started asking questions in front of his clients.

It didn’t end well.

Let’s read the whole story.

As the next door neighbor I MUST clearly be the landlord My neighbors were moving out of the house they had been renting next to me for the last two years. While I was sad to see them go I completely understood that they were fed up with the condition of the house and the landlord’s dismissiveness to their complaints. They took on far more home improvement and maintenance than they should have be responsible for, some of which I helped them with as we were all friends. After they had vacated and the house was on the market I was bombarded with all manner of questions from potential buyers and realtors whenever I was outside.

He didn’t know the final boss of realtors was about to show up.

Usually the questions were in the vein of “how recently was the roof replaced” and questions about flooding. Mostly I was able to answer and did so pleasantly, mostly. This one realtor, I’ll call him Ted because he looked like Ted Danson from the good place, anyway. Ted catches me going out to check my mail one afternoon after a long night of taste testing my bourbon to make sure it was still good. Ted darts across the lawn to me and starts firing off some pretty rude questions. “Why didn’t the previous tenants take care of this place?” “It’s a real dump inside, were they crackheads? Who installed that washing machine? Why did they leave it so dirty?”

He was already bothered by this interaction, but it got worse.

OK Ted, because I really needed THIS right now. But again, always try to be polite. I tell Ted that as far as I knew, no, the previous neighbors weren’t crackheads, and they actually put in more than their fair share of the upkeep. Apparently, that was not sufficient for mighty Ted. “Well what about the washing machine? And the track lighting, was that done by a professional?” At this point, I’m getting pretty close to being done with this whole affair.

But Ted insisted.

“I don’t know, Ted, I’ve been living in THIS house over here, not the one you’re trying to sell.”

Ted: But surely you would know something about that? Me: No dude, I’m not the landlord or the owner of that property, so…. Yeah… Ted: Well did you at least see some contractors over here doing any work?

He finally lost his patience.

Me, having completely lost it with this clown: “ARE WE DONE? CAN I GO BACK INSIDE MY HOUSE NOW? I. Don’t. Know.” Ted looked pretty taken aback but honestly if he had a shred of self-awareness I wouldn’t have yelled at him. His clients looked embarrassed, and who could blame them? Great way to meet the neighbors, by having your realtor badger them with dumb questions.

He should have done his research before bringing the clients.

