Middle-Aged Woman Is Getting Divorced, But Instead Of Getting A Job, She Wants Her Adult Child To Pay For Everything

Divorce is hard enough emotionally, let alone all of the financial implications that come with it.

How would you handle your newly divorced mom refusing to get a job and relying on you for support? Would you be there for her emotionally and financially, or would you tell her she has to get a job?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s having trouble convincing her mom to get a job.

Here are the details.

AITA for suggesting my mother get a job?

My mother is in a financial bind at the moment.

She is currently going through a divorce with my Father who has been the bread winner their entire relationship.

She wants to move out and start fresh.

She’s really helping her mother out a lot.

This has caused my Mother who has no money to reach out to me to cover her bills.

I’ve covered her cell phone bill and I am in the process of moving her wireless account over to mine.

I’ve also paid her attorney fees for consultations.

I’ve told her that I would cover her rent for a new place so she can get on her feet.

This is getting expensive.

She was very grateful about this.

However, it became clear that there were other things that would need to be paid for.

Things like gas, food, utilities, etc.

Further she wants to live in a really nice place that’s going to be around $3,000 a month (it’s a small town so $3,000 gets you a nice place).

She tried to set a reasonable boundary.

I did tell her that I would be fine covering her rent for a new place but I would like to see her get a job to pay for her other bills.

She didn’t take this very well. She told me that since she is in her mid 50’s she shouldn’t have to work a $10 an hour job.

Instead she’s pressuring me to give her money to start a business selling things on WhatNot.

She was honest about what she thought of this idea.

I told her this was not a good idea and she should focus on her mental health first.

I told her starting any sort of business right now is such a bad idea.

She is very against getting any sort of job but I told her that it’s a non-negotiable for me to pay her rent.

She’s very upset that I would even bring it up. AITA?

This one seems like it has quite a few layers to it. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Most pointed out the new reality.



Others were shocked by the mom’s taste.



Everyone encouraged the original poster to stay out of it.



Some asked for more information.



All in all, most noted that it’s not her problem.



This is more proof that beggars can’t be choosers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.