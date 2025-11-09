Nonconfrontational Student Has Trouble Studying While The Inconsiderate RAs Talk Loudly, So She Plays A Movie On Her Computer

Imagine being a college student who is trying to study, but there are other students nearby who are loud and inconsiderate. Would you go somewhere else to study, wear ear plugs or headphones, or do something to get the noise to stop?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they find an easy and effective way to solve the problem.

Let’s read the whole story.

Fought noise with noise to get loud RAs to close their door I work as a proctor at a residential hall at Northeastern University, and part of my job involves sitting at a desk for 4-hour shifts where I study and do my own work. At one of the buildings I’m assigned to, the RA office is literally right in front of my desk.

Some of the RAs are very inconsiderate.

I’ve been doing this for a year now, and I’ve noticed that some RAs can be extremely loud and seem to have no awareness that there’s someone working just outside their door. They’ll shout, laugh, and carry on like they own the place, which honestly gives off a very entitled vibe.

One time was even worse.

A few weeks ago, I was proctoring during an evening shift when a group of RAs was having what seemed like a study session or meeting in their office. This time, they had the door wide open and were being incredibly noisy. I tried my best to ignore it and focus on my work, but the constant shouting and disregard for the fact that I was sitting right there became too much.

This was an easy and effective idea!

I’m not someone who likes verbal confrontation, so instead of saying something, I decided to play a movie on my laptop at full volume. Within five minutes, their session got disrupted and they closed the door. Problem solved. I know it’s not the most mature response, but I felt like I had to do something to get my point across without starting a confrontation.

That worked almost too easily! Giving them a taste of their own medicine completely solved the problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

An effective solution to a problem doesn’t always have to mean being petty.

