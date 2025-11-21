Recent Reports Found That Many Protein Powders Contain Lots Of Lead, But Is It Really A Danger?

Reports recently came out claiming that many plant-based protein powders contain a lot of lead in them, which has caused many people to be worried.

A wellness influencer decided to talk about what the report really says and what it means.

Her video starts off with her reading a comment from someone else, which reads, “Can you please talk about lead in protein powders, especially the plant-based powders? TY!”

It is certainly something to be concerned about.

She then starts to explain, “It’s important to understand that the methodology they were working with was primarily through California State law of Prop 65, which uses very strict limits that are not reflective of the federal guidelines.”

Ok, so the research looked at the powders through the very strict guidelines of the California laws.

She then goes on to say, “The main aspect of prop 65 for heavy metals is that it imposes a 1000-fold safety factor below the level where no harmful effects are observed.”

Ok, that is a smart way to do it I think.

She continues, “If protein powders were tested to prop 65 standards, that could still mean that they are well within limits where there are no harmful effects because the dosage is still so low.”

Ok, sure, but do I really want to be getting any lead at all? No.

She continues, “Despite issues with the report, I’m glad that there is a level of questioning against products that commonly have a health halo.”

Yes, it is always good to know what you are eating or drinking, and stricter guidelines can be helpful.

Personally, I don’t want any more lead than can’t be avoided.

Watch the full video for yourself to see what you think about this important issue.

The people in the comments seem to agree that no lead is good lead. Check them out below.

Here is someone saying that stricter guidelines are a good thing.

I agree, saying something is natural is pretty meaningless, if not misleading.

Exactly, all lead that can be avoided, should be avoided.

Is she defending lead contamination?

