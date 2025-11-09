Roommates Agree To Split The Cost Of Renting A Carpet Cleaner, But Now One Roommate Thinks The Other Should Pay The Entire Cost

If you have a roommate, there are certain expenses you would need to share, like rent. But if you have a dirty carpet, who should pay to rent a carpet cleaner? Should that be a shared cost too?

In this story, two roommates agreed to split the cost to clean a rug, but now, one roommate thinks the other roommate should pay the entire rental fee.

Let’s see why she changed her mind.

AITA for not covering the entire cost of a rug my roommate and I have? My roommate got us this rug that takes up a good amount of space, it’s a very cute rug. Unfortunately it gets dirty fairly quickly so about two weeks ago she said she wanted to rent this cleaning thing for the rug. I don’t know all the specifics or where to get any of that but I let her know I’d split the cost with her because we share it.

Her roommate is pretty messy.

Now another thing I feel the need to mention is my roommate has a lot of stuff and doesn’t keep her side of the room very tidy. I don’t care because it’s all on her side and I’m not the most organized person either but if you saw our room you’d definitely tell there’s a difference. We have a window sill and even though we have the room split in half she does take up majority of the window sill which again I’m fine with because she has a lot more stuff.

Uh-oh!

For about a couple days she left a bowl of half eaten ravioli on the edge of the window sill. When I was laying in bed I put something on the window sill and sort of pushed it to make sure it wouldn’t fall and I accidentally knocked the bowl over. I honestly forgot it was there because of how dark it was and it fell all over the middle of the carpet. I cleaned it up as best as I could but obviously there is now a huge stain.

She was honest.

When she woke up in the morning and I let her know I was really sorry and it was an accident. She said it was fine as long as I paid for the whole cleaning service now. I told her that didn’t really seem fair because it was her bowl of food she left there for days that was technically on my side of the window. I told her I would still cover half of it though. She’s saying since I basically ruined the carpet I should pay for the entire thing.

She’s not sure what to do.

I don’t know guys, is it fair I pay for the whole thing? Should I stand my ground? I do feel really bad but I don’t have the money to pay for the whole thing but if I’m in the wrong I’ll figure it out and pay the whole thing.

Considering the roommate already suggested cleaning the carpet, I think they should still split the cost.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a vote for still splitting the bill 50/50.

Another person agrees that the stain didn’t change anything.

Really, they both caused the stain.

Sometimes being right isn’t the most important thing.

Here’s a petty idea!

Her roommate might’ve secretly been hoping this would happen.

