Single Mom Goes Into Debt While Raising Her Two Daughters All On Her Own, So Now She’s Asking One Of Those Children To Pay Off The Debt For Her

Imagine being divorced with two young children, and your ex refuses to help in any way. You’re not getting child support, and you have sole custody.

If you accumulated debt in the process of supporting your children, how would you pay it off?

The obvious answer would be to get a job that pays enough that you can pay it off, or perhaps get two jobs.

But the mom who went in debt in this story doesn’t have a job at all.

Now, her oldest daughter is all grown up and has had it with her mom’s demands.

Let’s see how the drama escalated.

AITA for snapping at my mom and said that I have no parents if she asked me to pay for the debts she owed people for my own upbringing? So I (F26) am the eldest daughter, and I only have 1 younger sister (F22). Let’s set the scenario: Our parents was divorced when I was in grade 6. Both kids stayed with Mom, Dad still get visitation rights. Dad then moved to another island for work and never came visit even once after I was in grade 7. Work stuff (or that’s what I thought), so my young brain kinda understood.

Their mom had to raise them on her own.

Mom struggled to provide for us by herself until I graduated high school. Dad didn’t give any support financially or morally, whatsoever. I moved to another country for uni because I got scholarship. Sis was a bit upset bcs she had to stay back with Mom and had no one to confide to at home now that I went away. Cut to me being in uni in another country.

Her mom wants her to give a message to her dad.

Dad started to contact me again out of nowhere. Asked to meet. Mom, knowing that Dad decided to re-appear in our lives, wanted dad to pay her the total amount of child support that he owed her for bringing up me and my sis. Reason? She was borrowing money from loan sharks (perhaps it’s the closest thing I could think of in English) for the kids BUT she didn’t want to talk with him directly. She asked me to relay the message between her and Dad. Dad said he had no money (well, he has his new family to take care of and tbh my country’s minimum wage sucks).

Quitting your job when you’re in debt seems like a bad idea.

Cut to last year. My mom remarried with a guy. Debts were still piling up. Guy said Mom need to stop working if they are going to be married. Mom agreed and therefore has no income to pay off the debt.

Her life seems to be looking up.

Not long after, I got my first job. Work environment is good. Salary is good. Me and sis have been very close but sis’s relationship with mom and dad are both still strained. Sis got into an accident and I offered to take care of her housing expenses and for her to rent a place near her campus so she doesn’t have to commute that far, especially in the middle of the night.

Her mom is pretty stressed out about the debt.

Meanwhile, Mom still pestered me about Dad, asking me to keep pushing him to pay for the debt, bc the deadline is approaching. She also doesn’t want to burden her new husband because it’s not his debt. Mom then complained about the debt to me and asking me on how she should pay the debt now that she doesn’t have income. I said idk, it’s not my responsibility to pay for my own upbringing, it’s literally Mom and Dad’s job as parents to provide. She said “well then if you’re going to take Sis out of this house, you’ll have to help with it because I can’t afford renting another place for her”. I said “Fine, I’ll support her housing, I don’t mind.”

I knew this was where the mom was headed with the conversation.

But then she changed her mind and said that she’ll stop supporting her financially altogether. Not even tuition or transport fees. I was like wth but okay? I mean, lucky me, I am able to. Then mom “softly & subtly” asked to borrow money from me to pay for the debts. I snapped and I said that once again, it’s not my responsibility to pay for my own upbringing, because if I end up paying for it, I basically have no parents because I technically have just been raising myself. AITA?

If she wanted to help her mom out by paying off her debt, that would be nice, but she is in no way obligated to help her out. It’s her mom’s debt. She shouldn’t have quit her job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her parents are both the problems, but she has done nothing wrong.

She really should NOT pay her mom’s debt.

This is true. It’s not OP’s problem.

Nobody thinks she should pay her mom’s debt.

Her mom needs to figure this out on her own.

