Teen Defied His Parent’s Fears About His Exercise Habits, So His Workout Regimen Soon Became A Source Of Tension And Misunderstanding

Parents naturally want to protect their children, even when their fears aren’t based on facts.

AITA: For not listening to my parents about weight training My parents are quite uninformed about lifting and think that squatting any weight heavier than twenty pounds is going to hurt my back or something.

I do single-leg squats with around seventy pounds, which is a weight that’s quite moderate for me (I’m able to do 8+ reps with it). But my parents think that’s too much for someone my age (17 years old).

My dad thinks being out of breath from heavy weights would cause heart issues, and my mom believes it’s too dangerous for someone who isn’t a fully developed adult to squat heavy.

I spent a lot of time doing squats without them knowing, trying to wait until they were napping to do them, because I really felt like they were wrong about what constitutes a safe weight to train with.

Eventually, though, they found out through some cameras they have in the basement (they put them up a while ago just in case I fainted or something), and they took the weights away. What ended up happening was they kept talking to me about how they worry about me, how I kept making them anxious and fearful over my safety, and that I was being inconsiderate by not following their advice and listening to them.

They felt like I was stubborn and hard-headed, when really, I was just sure that they weren’t right about what constitutes safe vs. unsafe workouts. I also do not have any heart issues, cardiorespiratory problems, osteoporosis, or anything of that sort. I have nothing that would limit me from strenuous exercise. Now I’m here wondering if I really did anything wrong, or whether I was “stubborn,” etc. Thoughts?

This teen seems to know their limits when it comes to exercise, and his parent’s fears are just a sign of how much they care.

Teens are going to rebel and parents are going to worry — that’s just how life works.

