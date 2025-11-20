Teenager Thinks She Might Have ADHD, But Her Mom Doesn’t Believe Her And Thinks She’s Making It Up

Imagine being a teenager who thinks you might have ADHD. What would you do if your mom didn’t believe you and also didn’t help you find a doctor who could diagnose you?

In this story, one teen is in that exact situation, and she’s not exactly sure what to do. All she knows is that her mom is mad and she feels bad about it.

Let’s see how it got to this point.

AITA for telling my mum that when she decided to have a kid she signed up for having a kid who might have ADHD? For context I’ve been suspecting perhaps having ADHD for 2-3 years now and I’m 16. I’ve been to see a few paediatricians but it has been an upsetting experience because they… haven’t been very nice or professional.. to say the least. Anyway…

I’m rly stressed about everything I have going on because I am a top student and I take on practically everything I can. I am not in the best headspace and I am trying my hardest to cope, but my mum keeps adding pressure onto me. She keeps telling me I’m not good enough and that she’s only telling me for my own good. And I’ve tried to ask her to stop so many times but she never does. Sorry mum for writing this, I love you.

Today on the car she kept talking about how there was so much I was supposed to have done/that the deadlines for a few things were soon though I already knew. She keeps saying that I make her uncomfortable/sad and that her ‘depression’ (she isn’t clinically depressed) is bc of me. She often says stuff like ‘if you have executive dysfunction that’s you and all but when I literally TELL you to do something you have to do it immediately’ even though I explain to her that it’s harder for me sometimes. I try my best. But then she gets mad at that and tells me that I don’t have a diagnosis so I’m making my struggles up. That I’m unorganised and lazy.

My mum keeps blaming me for not getting myself diagnosed somewhere or finding someone professional to talk to even though I struggle with online communication (out of sight out of mind) and I’m really worried about how much it’s going to cost. She also keeps making it clear to me that I’m at fault for all the bad things in her life, that I’m why she’s always tired/sad/angry/stressed, bc I have deadlines for courses or things that I sometimes struggle with meeting. But I want to emphasise that I am trying my best… and I think she can’t really handle having a kid that isn’t perfect. I’m not very organised at home and my room is consistently a bit of a mess and my mum says that seeing my room messy makes her mad.

I don’t have a diagnosis. To my mum that means I’m making everything up and that in reality I’m just lazy and unhonest. I told her that when she chose to have a kid she signed up for having a kid that perhaps struggled here & there or perhaps had adhd traits. She got really mad, interrupted me before I cld finish my sentence & told me that it wasn’t her responsibility/ that all she owed me was the basic necessities like food and water.

Throughout this convo I tried so hard to maintain calm and communicate with her because all I’ve ever wanted was a productive conversation, but she was practically yelling (not exaggerating) and she wouldn’t let me finish my sentences. I found it so upsetting but I had to hold in any tears or she’d shame me for being sad over it (i.e.’all you know how to do is cry’;I never cry in front of her anymore.) She’s mad and I feel horrible about myself.

