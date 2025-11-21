Woman Is Really Annoyed At Another Driver’s Parking Job, But No Matter How The Driver Parks The Car, She’s Still Unhappy

Imagine driving to a store and scoring a parking spot right in front. What would you do if the person parked next to you made it clear that they thought you did a horrible job parking your car?

Would you repark the car until they were happy, or would you go in the store and do your shopping, ignoring their complaints?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. They try to please the other driver, but it seems impossible.

Let’s read the whole story.

The old parking space scenario! I was going to grocery store and I see two spots available right next to each other. This was a score because this particular store doesn’t have too many spaces that are close to the entrance due to the weird parking lot footprint. As I am about to pull in, a woman coming from the other side wants to pull into one of the spots, so I waive her on. It was no big deal because there were two spots. After she pulls in, I pull into the other spot on her driver side, right next to her.

The woman seemed upset about something.

Now, I am a pretty good parker (if that is a word), but after I pull in, she gives me a very dirty look and she gestures to the door or the ground, something I wasnt sure of. My assumption is that she perceives that there isn’t much room for her to get out. Since I was in a good mood, I back up and move my car over a bit, still staying within the lines. Same reaction from the woman as before but with an added exagerated sigh.

This is getting frustrating.

Not letting this grump ruin my day or dampen my sparkle, I decide to move the car over another few inches. When I get back into the spot. Not only do I get the dirty look AND the sigh again, she added an eye roll this time. I get enough of those from the teenagers in my life and my sparkle is in danger if getting dampened. What am I to do?

He got out of the car and looked at the parking situation.

Well, I got out of my car to inspect the placement of the park job. I am pretty close to the car next to me on my driver’s side but there is a person sitting in the passenger seat that was apparently watching this interaction, so I figure they weren’t planning on getting out anyway. When I look on the other side of my car where the grumpy woman was, her car was actually a few centimeters over the line. She is also craning her head back to see what I am doing. I have a decision to make. So I make it quick.

Let’s try this again.

I get back into my car and at this point she is saying something probably not nice to me and gesturing her hands for me to speed up, I assume. I tell her to calm down as best I can with hand gestures and I pull my car back out a third time. This time I move my car toward her car so I am perfectly in the middle of my spot. It was never my fault in the first place.

The passenger in the other car spoke up.

I get out, take a picture of both of our cars and her license plate and she winds her window down and rudely ask me where I think I am going. The passenger in the other car next to me calls out to get my attention as Madam Grump says, “are you going to answer me, you need to move your car!” I look at the passenger trying to get my attention and he says, “forget that witch, some people just can’t be pleased.” I look back at Madam Grump, and say, “what he said” pointing to the passenger in the other car. I then proceeded to I walk by him and we high fived and I walked into the store while she sat there like a giant angry turd seething.

What was that woman’s problem?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, the revenge was parking correctly.

Hopefully she didn’t retaliate.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

It’s cool that the other passenger spoke up.

I’m seriously not sure why she was so upset.

