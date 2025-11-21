Woman Paid Her Share Of Rent Before Moving Out, So She Refused To Give More Money When Her Former Landlord Asked Her To Help Pay For Utilities

Money disagreements can turn very messy in an instant.

This woman thought she had fully paid her share of rent and utilities after moving out early.

But then her former landlord (her friend’s mom) demanded more money from her.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for how I responded to my friend’s mom asking for more money after I already paid what she had said I owed her? Basically, our agreement was that I paid split rent, including utilities, for half a bedroom I shared with my friend. I left halfway through the end of the month and gave her the money that she said I owed her. This was a total of $280. I assumed that was that and hadn’t contacted them since… until today.

Here’s what went down. The Mom: “Morning, I have already paid the electric bill and still owe the water bill. Utilities are paid one month behind. I am extremely broke and cannot afford to pay the water bill or buy groceries, or I wouldn’t ask. Can you please pay your split of the utilities for last month? This is half of what is owed for the room: $87. My friend would owe the other $87, and her aunt would owe $174, same for me.”

My reply: “No. I wasn’t even there for a majority of the time. I’m not giving y’all any more money. I’m broke, too. And what happened to the $280 I already gave you? Wasn’t that the split I already owed? Where is this other money coming from? I would love to help you, but I have nothing left to give.”

The Mom: “Figured that would be your reply. Bills for last month are due this month. That’s fine, good to know what type of person you are. No worries though.” My reply: “Look, I wasn’t even there the majority of the time. I barely even used utilities. I’m not giving you anything. I don’t care what kind of person you think I am. Y’all aren’t my problem anymore.”

The Mom: “True, but nonetheless you showered, ate food, and used internet. But I didn’t ask you to replace that. Really, it’s fine. Karma works its best in situations like this. I’ll figure it out.” My reply: “And I pay for the internet. You told me all I had left to pay was $280. I did that, and now I’m gone, so don’t be asking me for more money.”

I added: “That’s crazy, pushing all this karma crap, ‘we see what kind of person you are.’ Like okay, quit texting me. And who do you think you are to be asking for help and then insulting me when I decline? Why don’t you think about that when you wanna talk about what kind of person I am.”

If she was supposed to pay for some of the utilities, that should’ve been discussed ahead of time.

