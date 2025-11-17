Woman Plans A Small Birthday Party For Herself, But She Changed Her Mind About Letting Her Friend Bring Her Boyfriend’s Friends Along

Imagine planning a small birthday party for yourself at your house.

If you didn’t have a lot of friends, would you be okay with one of your friends bringing some of her friends along even if you don’t really like these friends?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s wondering if it’s rude to uninvite the friend’s friends.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not wanting my friend to invite other people to my birthday party anymore? I(23f) am throwing a little party/game night for my birthday due to seeing an old coworker (who I may still have a crush on) at the grocery store and inviting her to my house for my birthday before planning anything. So I tell my friend about it and since I don’t talk to a lot of people she offers to invite 3 of her friends (who are actually her boyfriend’s friends) and I agreed.

But now she doesn’t want them at her party.

But since the initial conversation about the party I have since interacted with them and I don’t really like them. They made a lot of rude comments/ roast that kinda rubbed me and my sister who was there at the time the wrong way. And on top of that I just kinda want people who I know will interact with me and everyone else good and when I did meet them I didn’t really think we interacted well and it kind of just felt like to different groups in one room. And that’s not the vibe I want for my birthday.

Her friend thinks she’s being rude.

I told my friend and she stated that I was being rude to exclude them and I have always had an open door policy for every other get together I do( I semi frequently invite mine and my sister’s friends out to the club or to paint in the house or something and let it be known that if anyone wanted to bring anyone else I wouldn’t mind). But I think my birthday party is different and I kinda just want people who I know and like to come and celebrate me. So am I a jerk for not wanting my friend to invite other people to my birthday party?

It’s her birthday party. She should be able to set the guest list.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests uninviting the friend too.

The friend probably doesn’t want to have to uninvite the friends.

The friend really does seem rude.

Everyone is on her side.

She shouldn’t let a rude friend ruin her birthday party.

