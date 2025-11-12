Woman’s Ex Agrees To Pay For Her Education After He Has An Affair, But His Affair Partner Thinks She Should Pay The Money Back

Imagine finding out that your husband was cheating on you and marrying his affair partner. If you were currently in college and he agreed to pay for your education, would you feel the need to pay him back at some point?

The woman in this story was in that exact situation. Her ex does not want her to pay him back, but his current wife, his affair partner, is furious that he feels that way.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to repay my ex-husband for the college tuition he paid for years ago? So for some background my ex husband and I ended things over twenty years ago. When our son was two he stepped out. At the time I was a a stay at home mom and going to nursing school full time. He was paying for my schooling. After he left I asked him if he would keep paying for my school so I could finish with no debt. He agreed saying it was the least he could do.

I’m surprised he stood up to his affair partner.

A few months after that he got his affair partner pregnant. Once she got pregnant she demanded he stop paying for my schooling. It was 1/5 of their income and she said that money needed to go towards their new baby. He refused and kept paying for the remaining year and a half I had left. Over the years I continued my education and now I’m a nurse practitioner. I do well for myself and I never remarried.

How exciting!

Onto the problem. My son called me and told me he and his wife are expecting. I was ecstatic. I asked if I could come over sometime during the weekend by and give them some things (his favorite stuffy as a child, a check, and some other small sentimental things). He said yes so I went over earlier today.

Her ex ended up showing up too.

I came by and gave him everything including a check for a few thousand dollars. (For baby stuff, co-pays, the nursery, or anything else they may want). My son and his wife thanked me and told me the money would be very helpful. My ex husband and his wife came over and little while later (they surprised them with dinner and didn’t know i’d be there) and saw the check on the counter. My ex’s wife asked about it and I said “Oh well I wanted to help out where I could, everything’s so expensive nowadays!” I was really just trying to be polite but i don’t think this is any of her business.

She had some nerve!

This woman had the audacity to say “Well maybe since you have all this money now you can finally pay us back all that money you took when you went to college.” I was dumbfounded. My ex has literally never brought up me paying him back. He’s always said it was the least he could do for both me and our son.

Her ex did not back up his new wife.

My ex has done very well for himself in his career. I didn’t see how or why they’d need the money so I asked them “Do you guys need the money or something?” And my ex said no. And she said “Of course not, it’s about principle.” I told her I will absolutely not be paying them back for college tuition from over twenty years ago especially when she ended up in our marital home while I was living in a small apartment barely making ends meet for years after I initially finished school.

She found out more about the situation from her son.

I’ve never been bitter or mean, I’ve always been civil since our kids are siblings but my blood was boiling. I left shortly after that. According to my son this has been a point of contention in their marriage. She’s brought it up a few times over the years in front of him. And she’s insisting to him that he needs to convince me to finally “pay back what they’re owed”. The biggest issue is now that the whole damn family is involved. I got calls from three separate family members saying I need to get over myself and just pay it back. So AITA here?

I’m really glad her ex shot down his affair partner’s demands. He’s right. The least he could do after cheating on his wife and marrying his affair partner was to continue to pay for his first wife’s education that he was already paying for.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I like that. Adultery tax. LOL

Maybe he did pay child support and alimony. I don’t think she said he didn’t.

I completely agree.

This person didn’t need to read very far to reach a decision.

It wasn’t a loan.

