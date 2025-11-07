Woman’s Sister Lies All The Time, So She Came Up With A Way To Discreetly Let Friends Know If When It’s Happening

Imagine having a relative who lies a lot, and you know without a doubt that they’re lying.

If there were other friends with you who didn’t know this family member very well, would you let them believe the lies, or would you make sure they knew they were lies?

In this story, one woman shares that her sister lies all the time.

She came up with a way to let others know when her sister is lying, and until recently, her sister didn’t notice.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for warning people that my sister lies a lot? My Sister(26) just found out that I(29) warn people I know before they meet her that she is a compulsive liar. I love my sister a lot but she has a serious issue with lying about everything all the time. Even dumb little things that don’t make sense half the time. I can always tell when she is lying but other people can’t and I don’t want my friends or other people I know to believe her when she lies about things that are big deals though.

So whenever she says something I know is a lie around my friends they look at me and I shake my head no and this is a system I have set up. I don’t call her out or embarrass her in front of other people and they never say anything either just nod and we move on. My sister isn’t a bad person and we both had very hard childhoods and went through a lot of truama so I give her grace and ask that you do too.

I do know a lot her issues with lying comes from wanting attention.

The little lies don’t bother me and I ignore them but the big ones are usually very problematic. Well yesterday she met a coworker of mine who I warned that she lies a lot to before hand. She said something that was outrageous and my coworker looked at me and I shook my head no and we moved on.

My Sister saw it and on the way back to my house asked me why sometimes I shake my head no when she talks. I explained why, exactly as I did to you guys above. I wasn’t mean or cold about it and my Sister knows that I have an issue with her lying all the time already. We’ll she thinks I’m a jerk now because now everyone is going to think she is liar. So AITA?

