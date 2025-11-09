Young Man Takes On A Second Job To Save Money For College, But When His Manager Writes Him Up For Being A Good Citizen, He Quits In Glorious Fashion

Imagine working for a manager who seems to have it out for you. Even though the job is easy for you, he takes the first opportunity to write you up and threaten your job.

Would you do your best at work to make sure you’re not fired, or would you call the manager’s bluff and watch it backfire on him?

In this story, one host at a restaurant chooses the second option, and even his dad thought it was a funny way to end his job.

Let’s read all the details.

I was written up for “abandoning post” To clarify my title, I am not in the military. This takes place when I was 20, working summer jobs while living with my parents to pay for college. I was already working full time as a waiter at a very fun restaurant that I really enjoyed, but I wanted to make a little extra money, so I got a job as a host at another restaurant, lets call it “Sapphire Wednesdays.”

It wasn’t a hard job.

I knew immediately that the place was mismanaged (mostly cued in by the manager having a beer at 2pm on a Tuesday during my interview,) but my responsibilities as a host were very easy: seat customers, inform servers, sweep the floor near the front. I had already been working in restaurants since I was 16, so my training was over in about an hour.

He was trying to be a good citizen.

About a week after I was hired, sometime after lunch but before dinner rush, there was a car accident in front of the store. A car was sideswiped by a semi and run into a telephone pole on a busy suburban road. I told a server to call 911 and sprinted out and across the parking lot to check on the car. Thankfully, the woman in the car was shaken but fine, the truck driver was out of his truck and on the phone with 911, and other drivers had stopped as well, a very nice moment of humanity from folks on their way home from work. I decided that everything was being handled as best as possible, so I went back into the restaurant.

The manager was not at all understanding.

I walk back in to find the manager standing at the empty host stand in front of a nearly empty dining room asking “where did you go?” “There was an accident, I went out to make sure everyone was ok” Manager asks “why did you feel the need to do that?” Idk jerk because I’m a human???

His manager seems to have it out for him.

After a brief back and forth, the manager says he HAS to write me up for “abandoning post.” I was too confused and angry to argue, so I told him that was fine. He then reminded me that “one more write up within my first month means I’d be fired.”

His dad was on his side.

I went home and explained all this to my dad, who was laughing through his anger, and suggested I quit and just focus on the other job. I decided he was right, but hatched a plan: rather than quit, I showed up an hour late to my next shift that the same manager worked. This happened to be friday night during dinner, and i was the only host scheduled. The manger was furious that he had to get out of the office and do actual work, so when I walked in he saw me and immediately began berating me.

The manager didn’t think this through very well.

I asked if I was going to get written up for this, to which he replied (in front of a crowd of customers, I might add) “You bet your butt you’re getting written up!!” “OH NO, I guess I’m fired then! See ya!” I went home and drank whiskey and smoked a cigar with my dad on the back porch to celebrate.

That was a perfectly well timed and thought out way to quit, or, uh, get fired.

