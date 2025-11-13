Young Woman Is Trying To Balance Her Studies And Her Job, But Her Mom And Stepdad Decided To Make Life Even More Difficult For Her

Adulting can be tough, especially if you’re not getting the right support and guidance from your parents.

AITA For not wanting to pay for my own food I (18F) live with my mom (40F) and stepdad (36M) while attending community college. I originally planned to go out of state for university. But my parents changed their mind and refused to co-sign loans, and my dad could not. So I missed deadlines and had to attend the local community college for two years.

The family rule has always been that if I am in school and trying, I do not pay rent. I just cover my own gas, clothes, and fun expenses. I worked two jobs this summer. I quit the first, because they wanted me to skip classes to work.

After a month of job hunting, I got a flexible job that pays above minimum wage. But my stepdad insists I get a second job because he worked two jobs in school. We are studying very different things. He dropped out of an electrician program, while I am pre-law and working on a business degree. I do not have a car payment, debt, or major expenses, and my family is financially stable. So there is no practical reason for me to work two jobs besides teaching me responsibility.

This has spilled over into other things. For my 18th birthday, all I wanted was room décor instead of dorm items since I could not go to a dorm. My mom told me to buy it myself because I am an adult. She only got me new sheets after I reminded her it was supposed to be a gift. I was very grateful, as I had been asking for years for new sheets.

I am in physical therapy for scoliosis. They initially agreed to cover my copays, but I have received no reimbursement. And my stepdad claims my diagnoses such as scoliosis, bee allergy, and autism are fake. He also thinks I should start paying for things my grandma has always covered, like hair appointments and shoes. My grandma said absolutely not when I told her he wanted me to cover it. When I asked my grandma for shoes before I started my job, since mine were falling apart, I was called an irresponsible brat.

The biggest argument is food. I am a picky eater, partly due to texture issues and an eating disorder. My parents know this. But one night, I did not eat dinner because I was not hungry. They told me they were done buying special food for me and I should start paying for my own groceries since I have a job. This felt harsh since it would not hurt them financially, and I am saving for university, which costs sixteen thousand a year.

I also believe that they would eat the food that I buy, as anytime I get myself food, it always seems to go missing. When I brought it up with my mom, she doubled down and said I am too picky and it is not unreasonable. I cannot tell if I am being selfish or if this is genuinely unfair. AITA for thinking my parents are being unreasonable?

Sometimes, “tough love” just feels like no love at all.

