Customer Keeps Shopping Even Though The Store Is Closed, But He Thinks He Should Be Able To Shop As Long As He Wants Since The Employees Get Overtime

Imagine working retail. Would you rather go home when your shift is over so you can live your life, or would you prefer to work as much overtime as possible?

In this story, one customer seems to think that employees are lazy if they don’t want to stay for overtime. He definitely has a skewed perspective.

Let’s read the whole story from the cashier’s perspective.

“I thought you guys like getting paid overtime!” We just closed at 6 PM (Sunday) and we’re trying to get the last of the customers out. There is an old man still shopping. We turn off some lights hoping he will finish up but even with my supervisor telling him we’re closed he continues to look around the aisles. It’s almost 6:15 PM and he makes his way to my cash.

The customer clearly wasn’t happy.

Me: Hello how are you, find everything you were looking for? Old Man: Well I would have kept shopping if you weren’t closing! Me: Yeah sorry about that. OM: I thought you guys like getting paid overtime! Me: Yes but unfortunately we have to close.

The customer shared a “back in my day” story.

OM: When I was back in the business if a customer comes in before the store is closed and is still there, we let them shop. Me: It’s more so a liability issue since we are moving pallets and stock around and we don’t want you to get hurt. OM: Well I just think you guys don’t want to work! Oh that’s right, I don’t want to go home because I don’t have a life!

There’s this thing called work life balance. Clearly, this customer has never heard of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This would’ve been a good response.

Here’s another suggestion for how to respond in situations like this.

There really is such a thing as too much overtime.

Another person shares what they do when customers stay past closing.

Here’s another way a store handles customers who won’t stop shopping.

It’s rude to stay past closing time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.