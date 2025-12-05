Daughter Debates Flying Home Early From ‘Healing’ Trip After Her Mom Turns It Into a Shopping Marathon, But Doing So Could Make Her the Villain

One woman struggling with chronic illness says her mom invited her on a “cleansing” international trip meant to help her mental health, but it turned out to be anything but relaxing.

After days of no sleep, constant togetherness, and nonstop shopping instead of rest, she hit her breaking point.

When she decided to cut the trip short and fly home, her mom accused her of being ungrateful. Now she’s wondering if leaving early to protect her health makes her the villain.

AITA for flying home early from a trip my mom booked for me? My mom invited me on an international trip that was supposed to “cleanse” me and help my mental health. I’ve been struggling recently and she told me coming with her on this trip would fix me. She booked flights and said I wouldn’t have to spend any money (I’ve been out of work for a while due to chronic illness). After booking, she told me her cousin (my aunt) was coming too. My outbound flight was 16+ hours with no sleep so I arrived feeling like crap. I’m introverted and really need alone time to decompress, but we’ve done everything together so far. Plus we’re sharing a hotel room so I have no alone time at all!

We’re 4 days in and have only done one spiritual thing; it’s been mostly shopping and eating junk food. I’ve also come down with a bad cold, which feels worse because I’ve had no real rest or privacy. Nothing was arranged for stop #2, so my anxiety took over and I booked (and paid) the hotel and train for all three of us. I’m looking forward to this stop as it’s a city I’d wanted to visit for ages. Stop #3 (final stop) is four days at a relative’s tiny home. I’ll have to sleep on the floor and idk how I’ll survive that as I have sciatica and chronic pain.

I want to leave after stop #2 and buy my own flight home. It’ll probably cost less than four more days of Ubers/food/shopping anyway, and I’m miserable. My mom will be upset and her family may call me ungrateful (they already don’t like me for the way I love my life), but I feel used and unwell. AITA for cutting the trip short to go home and rest? I don’t like hurting my moms feelings but I’m so miserable here.

When a “healing journey” turns into a headache, sometimes the best cleanse is a one-way ticket home.

