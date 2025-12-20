Employee Has To Pay For Clothes That Fit The Company Dress Code, But They Think The Company Should Pay Instead

Some companies have super strict dress codes. If you worked at a company where you had to dress a certain way every day, would you happily go shopping and fill your closet with clothes that fit the company dress code, or would you resent having to buy clothes for work?

The person in this story has a strong opinion about company dress codes and a suggestion about how to make the dress code less annoying for employees.

Let’s read the whole story.

Dress Codes Are Nonsense Why should people be expected to spend money on clothes for an interview for a job they dont even know they will get? If a company requires a certain type of clothes they should be legally required to provide it.

I doubt that many companies would be willing to pay.

It should be the same as PPE. Any PPE that is needed for a job a company must be able to provide. If a company requires you to dress a certain way for their job, they must take onboard that cost. Not their employees. If the company is not willing to pay to provide it, then they cannot demand it.

I can see how it would be nice to have a clothes shopping budget to meet a certain dress code for work. I’m not sure any companies would actually accommodate that.

I know some will provide a company shirt, but I don’t see a law firm, for example, paying their staff extra to shop for suits and ties.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees with this opinion about dress codes and job interviews.

This person disagrees.

Owning a set of interview clothes is not too much to ask.

Here’s a similar comment.

Here’s another vote for the job seeker being responsible for how they dress during an interview.

This is a good point.

OP doesn’t sound willing to play the game.

The saying goes that you have to dress for the job you want.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.