Employee Quit Her Toxic Job After Endless Unpaid Labor And Payroll Delays, But Management Pushed Boundaries Even Further By Extorting More Work Out Of Her While She Was On Her Honeymoon

Workplaces run on trust, but that trust breaks fast when leadership stops holding up their end of the deal.

One administrative worker watched her company spiral into chaos with late paychecks, sudden firings, and shifting responsibilities.

So when management tried dragging her back in while she was on her honeymoon, she was forced to reckon with just how toxic things have become.

Aitah for not training my replacement at work? I [24F] have worked as an admin for a service-based company for 5 years.

Lately though, the company has gone downhill.

Recently, the owners fired the office manager with no warning and have been constantly late on giving out checks. Many people in the company have gone overdraft because bills come out and we had not gotten paid on time.

I was planning on getting married and let my job know that I needed four days off about 10 months in advance. When they fired the office manager (the person who was going to cover my shifts), they told me to figure out coverage myself and ask the other admin if they could cover me. This was my last straw, and I submitted my two-week notice so that my last day would be two days before my wedding.

In my resignation email, I let them know that I would be willing to train and make training material/notes before my last day. It is currently the 4th day of my honeymoon (5 days after my last day), and the CFO texted me to ask if I had time to train the new admin yesterday.

I told him I don’t have time but that I made 10–12 in-depth training videos and a comprehensive slideshow with reference documents in the Google Drive. No response from him after that.

Today, I got a call from the new admin asking if I could train and if it’s a bad time. I told her yes, it’s a bad time and I’m on my honeymoon. She apologized and hung up.

My issue is that I still have to go pick up my last check on Friday, and I’m worried that me ignoring them will cause a confrontation when I go to pick it up. AITAH?

