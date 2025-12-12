Employee Tells The Owner Of Their Company That He Can’t Park In His Parking Lot, So He Finally Tells Her Who He Is

Everyone makes mistakes at work from time to time, and it is no big deal, but some people make such terrible decisions that you just know they should be fired.

When the owner of the company came into the office one day, an administrative assistant came out to stop him from parking in the employees’ only lot. At least he had a good sense of humor about it.

The video begins with a woman coming up to the driver of a car and saying, “You’ve been parked in a staff-only space. And I work here, so I just thought if you can move it down?”

At least she is being polite about it. She clearly doesn’t know who he is.

He then replies, “Ok, so, you work here for this firm?”

She says, “Yeah, yeah, I work in this building and they’ve got cameras.”

Then he says what should have put an end to it, “I am Ragin Patel. And you work for Patel Solicitors.”

She says, “Yeah.” But she clearly isn’t getting it.

He repeats, “I am Roger Patel. I own it. You don’t see me, but you see my sons.”

She looks confused and says, “Do you?”

You would think that this would be the end of it, but no.

She then questions him, saying, “Well, you could be anybody, though.” After he repeats his name, she says, “How do I know that? How can I believe you?”

He starts to get a little frustrated, and he says, “Sorry, who are you?”

To which she replies (in an almost rude tone of voice), “I work here.”

Wow, this woman is just begging to get fired.

After a lot of back and forth, he finally gets upset and says, “Have you got a problem? Have you got a problem inside your head?”

She keeps arguing, and he eventually laughs and says, “My name is on the side of the building! If you go inside there, you’ll see that it is founded by Rogin Patel!”

Once he is tired of talking to her, he says, “Oh, Bethany, please just go get coffee.” And he ends the video.

Wow, this woman was not giving up.

I would love to see what happened after this incident.

Watch the entire video for yourself; it is very funny.

Check out the commenters as well:

At this point, you would think she would at least call her own boss to check.

Yup, she must hate her job.

At least he had a good attitude about it.

Well, she better update her resume.

