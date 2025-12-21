Employee Took A Call From Accounts Payable Expecting A Computer Error, But The Caller Thought Helpdesk Could “Help” Do His Job

Apparently, some employees are not properly informed about what Helpdesk is.

This man was working at his very first IT helpdesk job.

He got a call from accounts payable asking for help in processing payments.

He was confused, but later found out that the other employee didn’t know what “Helpdesk” really meant.

We should probably clarify helpdesk is for IT issues. This is going back to my very first IT Helpdesk job around 2004 to 2005. I was on the IT Helpdesk, taking phone calls. “Hello, (company) Helpdesk, this (My Name).” “Hey, this is Steve from accounts payable.” (Probably not his real name.)

“Sure, what seems to be the issue?” “I’ll send you through a list of accounts that need being paid. When do you think you can complete them by?” “Umm… I’m not sure I follow.”

“Is there an issue with the system? Are you getting a particular error message?” What’s the issue you are facing?” “No, these just really need to be processed by the end of the week.”

Long story cut short, Steve saw Helpdesk. And he thought Helpdesk meant it was there to help you if you couldn’t complete your work. It was not for IT related issues.

Some people think IT means “It’s Their” job. Lol.

