Employee Took A Legally Required Lunch Break, So When Her Manager Tried To Shame Her, She Started Job Hunting On The Spot

Some workplaces treat basic labor laws like optional guidelines rather than legal requirements.

When one employee took a perfectly normal lunch break, their manager reacted as if they’d committed a personal betrayal.

Soon enough, the employee realized the only thing that truly needed fixing was their willingness to tolerate their boss’ nonsense.

My boss just told me I’m “lucky to have a job” after I asked for my legally mandated break I got called into the office today because I took my 30 min lunch break. Apparently the team “needed me” and I should’ve “read the room.”

So when the employee reminds their boss their lunch is legally required, the boss makes matters even worse.

Told him it’s literally the law and he goes, “Well in this economy you’re lucky to even have a job. Plenty of people would kill for your position.”

This feels like a real insult, especially considering this employee’s spotless track record.

I’ve been here 3 years. Never called out sick. Always cover shifts. Make $16/hr. Sent out 5 applications during my lunch break today. Done being grateful for crumbs.

This employee needs to get the heck out of here — and fast.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to make sure this horrible boss eats his words.

Clearly this boss can’t recognize when he’s pushing a perfectly good employee out the door.

Why not get this boss to really spell out his thoughts?

If there’s one thing this boss really needs, it’s a reality check.

If management couldn’t respect a simple lunch break, it was definitely time to find a place that would.

No job is worth sacrificing your basic rights for.

