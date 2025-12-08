Employee Tried To Enforce The One-Pan Limit On A Retail Promotion, But When His Boss Undermined Him, He Let Customers Take As Many As They Wanted

Retail runs on rules, but customers and managers don’t always like following them.

Ok my turn now Years ago, I worked at a department store that was known for gimmick promotions. This particular promotion was: spend $50 and get this frying pan for $5. It was a quality item worth more. But it was one per customer. Management stressed that because they didn’t receive a large quantity.

Customers quickly pushed their luck with this rule.

One day a lady says, “I spent $150, can I get 3 of them?” Politely, I said no, it’s one to a customer. She throws a hissy fit and demands to see the manager.

The manager ends up caving to the customer.

I call him and he arrives, chats with her, then tells us to give her 3 pans. OK, he leaves. Another customer comes up and asks, “How many can I get?”

Now the employee is giving up on following the rule.

My reply was, “How many can you carry?” My coworker said we can’t do that, but I did—and I did that for every customer who asked. We ran out of pans quick. The manager became more thoughtful about embarrassing employees in front of customers after that.

