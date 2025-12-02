Employee Was Denied A Day Shift Transfer By His Manager, So He Quietly Convinced His Coworkers To Follow Him And Leave Their Shifts Too

Loyalty can shatter when you break promises, even in the workplace.

This man requested to be moved to the day shift, but his request was denied.

So he decided to make a quiet yet powerful move.

Don’t want to give me what you promised? Fine I’ll take more. I work in a medium-sized department. The raises are embarrassing. But the work environment and culture are great. There’s good teamwork and interdepartmental collaboration.

Due to personal changes, I had to take contract work long-distance. Contract work pays double. It’s over 100 miles away to qualify, but since I love working here so much, I agreed to stay part-time. I was told I could come back easily, but for the time being, there were no openings on day shift. I went part-time on night shift.

When openings arose, I was passed up. I spoke to the manager and was told I would not be going back to days. Because it would set a precedent for other good employees to follow. Fine. I’ll stay nights for now.

But while I am, I’ve convinced others to follow me. Whereas before, I hadn’t tried to do anything. They don’t know yet, but they’re about to lose at least five critical staff to contract work. And more if I can help it.

Never underestimate a loyal employee pushed too far.

