Granddaughter Didn’t Think Much About Being In Her Grandfather’s Will, But Now Her Uncle Thinks She Owes Him Money

AITA for getting suspicious about my inheritance share after my uncle asked me to pay for his house repairs? About two years ago, I (31F) found out I was named in my grandfather Lee’s (87M) will. We weren’t close — complicated family dynamics — and he wasn’t wealthy. I figured I’d get €200 — lovely, but not life-changing. Updates dried up, so I assumed it wasn’t worth chasing — until earlier this year, when my parent (64), who’d declined their share, casually mentioned I might be due more than expected. Fast forward to last week, when I got the weirdest email from my uncle Jack (61)

These are the people involved in the story…

First, you need to know the key-players: – Jack is my parent’s brother. – Annette (36F) is Jack and my parent’s half-sister. – Me, the grandchild — my parent is Jack’s sister.

Lee actually owned a pretty nice house.

Here’s what I learned the next day: Lee lived in Paris for decades but owned a house in Germany worth around €600K. When he got very sick in 2018, Annette — who lives in Paris — cared for him and tried to help him sell the house to pay for care. Instead, Jack flew in from Germany and persuaded Lee to sell him the house… for €300K. Half the market value. That sale makes up about 98% of the inheritance. Jack — who has earned tax-free income and €5K/week in tips for 40 years — “renovated” the house during COVID. Now he’s trying to sell it for over €600K.

Jack wants money.

So what did his email say? It wasn’t a friendly update. Jack asked Annette and me to “redirect” €3,000 from mine and Annette’s shares of the inheritance to him — to fund an issue with the roof of this house he bought at half price from his dying father. Specifically he suggested we each pay €1,500.

Jack has some nerve to even ask.

This is: – An issue that’s apparently existed since 2002, – That would’ve shown up in a building survey (he didn’t do one because he “trusted” Lee), – That he now claims he can’t afford to fix (while also reportedly trying to launch a business), – That he thinks I should chip in €1,500 for. Despite me receiving just 1/7 of the inheritance.

She’s wise not to trust Jack.

Bear in mind, he’d already screwed everyone out of an extra 100% of the inheritance by buying the house for half price back in 2018. By this point, I didn’t exactly trust him or his maths. So I asked some basic questions: – Was the inheritance split he quoted actually correct, or just his interpretation? – Could I see the will?

Here’s what she learned…

Within 24 hours, I’d learned the split was correct. Before he passed, Lee had agreed to divide my parent’s share between his other two children — Jack and Annette — giving them each 3/7 and me 1/7. I wasn’t told this at the time. And to be clear: I don’t have a problem with it, if that was my grandfather’s wish. What wasn’t fine was: – The weird, sudden cash ask, – The assumption I’d cover 50% of the cost, – The implication in a later e-mail that I’d been harassing the executor (who I hadn’t even contacted yet).

She wonders if she did anything wrong.

I now feel like I’ve been labelled “the difficult one” simply for asking questions about a situation no one explained. So — AITA for getting concerned and asking questions about my share of the inheritance after being asked to cover someone else’s home repairs?

Jack is a jerk for thinking she’d be willing to help pay for the roof…and for basically tricking Lee into cheating the rest of the family out of a big portion of their inheritance by selling the house for so cheap. She didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There may not be anything to inherit, thanks to her uncle.

Exactly!

Yes, the house was Jack’s before Lee died, so it’s not part of the inheritance.

Time to call a lawyer.

She should not trust anything her uncle says.

