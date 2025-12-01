Group Of Friends Enjoy Dinner At A Restaurant, But One Was Upset When Another Didn’t Drive Them Home

If you regularly went places with a certain group of friends and always drove one particular friend home, would you be surprised if that friend got upset when you chose to drive another friend home instead?

That’s what happens in this story, and they’re not sure if they messed up or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for leaving for my friends at a restaurant Ok so first things first I would like to say I didn’t leave them. I just told them I couldn’t take them home. Now i would like to say me and this particular friend have been friends for quite some time and we typically don’t take things too serious-that’s just our character.

It seemed like everything was going well.

We were out at a restaurant and I brung another friend(keep that in mind). The friend I brought left their car at my house, noting out of the ordinary. We pregamed before dinner everything and everybody was cool and having fun. The friend I brought started to expressed how ready they were to go and with me being the driver that meant I too had to leave. Everybody agrees ok it’s time to leave we’re leaving.

One friend had unmet expectations.

Now the friend I “left” I always take home I always drop off and it’s nothing to me it’s normal. This particular night I didn’t take them home because I myself honestly wanted to go plus I had to get my other friend to my house so they could get their car and leave. My other friends got on me about not taking the one friend home. AITA?

If this friend assumed OP was taking them home, OP should’ve made it clear ahead of time that wasn’t going to happen. It’s simply a miscommunication and a case of expectations not meeting reality.

Reddit was split in their verdict.

This person thinks OP messed up by not giving the friend a heads up.

Another person thinks it depends on the other options of how this person could get home.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person thinks the friend shouldn’t have assumed OP would give them a ride home.

A heads up would’ve been nice.

