Employee Quit His Retail Job But Kept Getting Paid For Months, But He Never Heard A Word From HR About Why

Payroll mistakes can lead to some truly strange situations.

This man quit his retail job but kept receiving full paychecks for 4 months afterward.

He waited for HR to call about the incident, but he never heard anything.

So he spent the money cautiously, fearing that they might take it back.

Would you have done differently? Check out the full story below.

My old job kept paying me for months after I quit and I never said a word I quit my retail job a few years back. I put in my two weeks, said my goodbyes, and thought I was done. A couple weeks later, I checked my account. And there was a paycheck sitting there like I was still working.

This man was surprised to receive payroll checks for 4 months from his old job.

At first, I figured maybe it was for leftover hours or something. But then, another check hit. And another. This went on for like four months straight. I’d be sitting at home watching Netflix, and boom. Direct deposit like I’d just worked two full 40-hour weeks.

He didn’t receive any calls from HR to try and fix it.

I kept expecting HR to call me or send a letter, but nothing. I didn’t go crazy spending it. Because I was paranoid they’d want it back. But I definitely used it for rent and groceries.

Eventually, the checks stopped coming, and he never found out what really happened.

Then one day, the money just stopped showing up. I never heard a word. It’s been years now. I still wonder if they ever realized. Or if some payroll system just kept me on autopilot until someone finally noticed.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a quite similar story.

The same thing happened to me, says this one.

This person regretted telling HR.

Wow! What a dream.

Some system glitches bring happy surprises.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.