New Dad’s Mother-In-Law Wouldn’t Stop Bringing Her Aggressive Dog Around The Baby, So He Finally Had To Draw A Line

There’s a fine line between being a loving grandmother and being an entitled pet parent.

When this mother-in-law prioritized her loud, bratty dog over her grandchild’s safety, her family finally put their foot down.

What followed was a standoff filled with guilt trips, ignored calls, and plenty of barking.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA: Telling my mother in law that she can’t bring her dog to our home. My wife and I live in a small condo with a 1-year-old son and two cats. My mother-in-law has a small dog which is very loud and always barking. This dog has growled at our son multiple times and even tried to bite him in the past.

The dog pretty much causes chaos whenever it visits.

On top of that, our two cats get very upset whenever she brings the dog over to our place. They will hide under the bed and hiss. My mother-in-law has noticed this and has apologized that the cats are uncomfortable. While we let her bring her dog in the past, the last time we decided that the dog wasn’t safe for our son and that the cats shouldn’t have to deal with seeing this dog if it makes them uncomfortable.

The parents decide they need to draw a hard line, but this mother-in-law is quite the difficult person.

I decided that I didn’t want her dog to visit anymore with her. My wife has said multiple times she doesn’t want the dog over either, but she’s afraid to offend her mother. Her mother will bring the dog to restaurants and shopping malls under the guise that the dog is a “service” animal and even attempted to bring her into the hospital when our son was born, before she was told no.

She’s definitely not a fan of being told no.

The other day, we invited her over, and I told her when she comes to not bring her dog. She got really angry and started yelling on the phone, saying she won’t bother coming — only her husband will come. It’s been almost two weeks. My wife tried to call her twice, and she hasn’t picked up. My father-in-law said she’s offended because she brought the dog in the past.

They try to explain their sound reasoning, but his mother-in-law refuses to understand.

I told him that we decided after the last time the dog came and our son’s safety was at risk — as well as the fact that the cats were upset — that we decided going forward that, other than our two cats, no pets are allowed at our home anymore. I explained that it’s not a direct attack, but if anyone else wanted to bring a pet, we would also say they could not. Apparently, my mother-in-law expects us to contact her even though we did twice and she didn’t answer. I have decided I’m not contacting her and she can contact me or my wife if she wants to talk after she ignored my wife’s two calls. AITA?

Protecting your child beats protecting someone else’s ego.

What did Reddit think?

The safety of the child should be the number one priority.

Saying no is hard sometimes, but it’s necessary.

Of course no one wants to be away from their pet, but boundaries need to be respected.

Things could prove even more dangerous if the parents don’t put a stop to this now.

It’s obvious this MIL’s priorities are way out of wack.

Ultimately, this mother-in-law’s pride barked louder than reason ever could.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.