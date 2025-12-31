New Supervisor Wants Everyone To Take Their Lunch Break At The Exact Time They’re Supposed To, So The Employees Start Making Them Last Two Hours

Have you ever had a clueless supervisor who wanted to look like he had all the answers and assert his power, but he really had no clue what was going on?

The person in this story had a supervisor exactly like that. It sounds pretty annoying, but he handled the situation very well.

Let’s read all about it.

You’re the boss? Ok, you’re the boss So back in 2021 I was working from home with a team of about 20 people in my department. To summarize our job was monitor credit cards. We worked pretty independently and efficiently, so the company to award this literally promoted the entire department and tripled our pay. And with this they emphasized that we should be more independent, take more responsibility and all that. And everyone was super ok with it.

Here’s the problem…

But then, six months later, as every story on this sub goes, there was a change in management; the manager took a job at another bank and our supervisor was fired for doing the deed in company grounds ( pretty cool guy, but terrible choosing where to **** ). The new manager was pretty competent, as far as I know she’s still in the position. The problem was the new supervisor to our department, AKA best friend of new manager.

This guy was clueless!

He came into the job knowing absolutely zero about what we did and immediately wanted to demand results. But then again, he knew nothing about what we did, so he would demand results in the wrong places. Always asking for overtime even when we didn’t need, complaining about how we didn’t use “formal language” on the group chat and so on. One relevant thing he learned on his first week, is that I was supposed to take his job before he came along. My old supervisor was training me to take his job because he was about to leave anyway.

The supervisor’s request is clearly going to backfire!

And everyone on my team came to me when they needed something, but it help with a demand or advice on something work related. And he was quick to remind me of that, as he asked me to hop on a call with him and reminded me he was the boss. He told me if anyone asked me for something to tell them to go to him. I said ok.

This backfired very quickly, since he didn’t know anything about what we did, he didn’t know how to help all the people coming to him.

The supervisor had a new demand.

After a few days they stopped asking him since he could never help and came back to me again. Then again he told me to hop in a call with him and his new strategy was to whenever someone asked him something, he would then asked me so he could tell them. Again I said ok. After a month of this our production was at the lowest it had been in 3 years, but he was happy since everyone was going to him and getting albeit longer responses. So he had to look somewhere else to cause intrigue.

This is silly to complain about.

He started to bicker on when people took their breaks. Our journey was 8 hours a day with 3 breaks, 2 10 minute breaks and an hour break. Everyone had their time to go to these breaks, but since it didn’t impact our job in the slightest, everyone just went when it was most convenient for them. All my colleagues started complaining to me the was busting their balls for this until it came my time. He went on a 10 minute rant on why I shouldn’t take my one hour break 30 minutes before I was supposed to.

He had a reason for taking his break at a different time.

I told him it was because I went to a bakery close to my house everyday because I was tired to make dinner, and he to take my break 30 minutes early otherwise it would be closed. He said if I wanted to go to the bakery I should go on my own personal time when I’m off the clock. I said ok. But what he said gave me an idea, for me to go on my own personal time.

So, now everyone basically takes a 2-hour lunch break.

As per company code, beside those 1 hour and 20 minutes of break, you have up to 1 hour of personal break per day, in which you can take whenever you need for whichever personal reason. I told my colleagues this. And everyday, one hour before my one hour break I would take one hour of personal break to go to the bakery and buy my lunch. My colleagues would do similar things that they needed to do during the time they were used to take their breaks.

It didn’t end well, but nobody seemed to mind.

Well, 2 months later the entire department was terminated since we weren’t bringing enough revenue to the company. Unfortunately this supervisor wasn’t let go until last week and the department he took over also was terminated. And another disclaimer to anyone worried that about 20 people lost their jobs; we have a pretty niche set of skills and everyone quickly found jobs of similar paying wages. No one was sad to be fired, we were actually pretty happy, a few even resigned before the ship sunk.

The supervisor seemed to just want to look like he was in control, appear like he had the answers when he didn’t and find something to complain about when there was nothing to complain about. How annoying!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would be a better supervisor.

Another person wouldn’t have been so agreeable.

This person thinks a lot of bosses need to hear the same message.

The reason the supervisor in this story was in charge was because he was friends with the manager.

The supervisor made an all too common mistake.

The supervisor should’ve been fired a lot sooner.

