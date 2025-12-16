Oldest Known Snake In The World Lays Viable Eggs At 61-Years-Old With No Male Around

Snakes can live for quite a while, especially in captivity. For ball pythons (Python regius), which are also sometimes called Royal pythons, the average lifespan is about 30 years in captivity.

So, when a female ball python at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri celebrated her 61st birthday in 2020, it was quite a milestone. As if to make this snake even more incredible, she laid a clutch of eggs later that year.

Two of the eggs in the clutch hatched, and one of the babies survived.

As if that weren’t enough of an accomplishment for the old lady, she did this without having been in contact with a male for over 15 years.

Researchers are investigating whether this is an example of parthenogenesis, which is Greek for virgin creation, or if it could be that the ball python was able to store sperm or possibly fertilized eggs for the past 15 years.

All of those are legitimate explanations, as they do happen to various animals in the wild. It was once thought that it would be extremely rare to have any animals that normally reproduce using male and female gametes to have these things happen, but more recent research suggests that it might be more common than previously believed.

When studying animals, researchers almost never investigate how a mother-to-be became pregnant when the answer seems obvious. There have been examples, however, where even when males are present, their DNA is not found in the offspring.

This is certainly an area that needs additional research.

When it comes to this snake, however, it is clear that something abnormal happened. Sadly, the new mom passed away in 2021. Still, reaching the age of 62 is quite the accomplishment for any snake, and especially one who had babies so recently.

Mark Aanner is the manager of herpetology at the zoo. He talked with the Associated Press about the event, saying:

“She’d definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history.”

Snake experts will undoubtedly want to watch the baby snake grow and develop over the years to see whether it also has an exceptionally long life, and how it grows to reproduce.

