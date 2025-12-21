Struggling To Go? It Could Be A Thing Of The Past Thanks To This New Study And An Unassuming Fruit.

We’ve all been there, knowing you’ve got to go, but not actually being able to go.

But for some people constipation isn’t just a once in a while bodily response to a horrible diet.

For people with chronic constipation, every day, every bowel movement can be a struggle (literally), and that can be quite debilitating.

So in the first study of its kind, researchers from King’s College London have published evidence-based guidelines on what exactly adults with constipation should eat to get them going again.

Anyone living with constipation will know that the world is full of supposed techniques and diets that are alleged to make bowel movements regular once more.

But for many, nothing seems to work.

That’s why the new study, which was recently published in the Journal of Human Nutrition & Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology & Motility, conducted thorough studies on a variety of approaches to constipation – from food-based recommendations to rumoured supplements.

And what they found is likely to be a shock to many.

In the most surprising turn of events, the researchers found that high-fibre diets and senna supplements don’t really show many signs of working for many people with constipation.

But what does work, they found, were certain other supplements, including psyllium fibre and magnesium oxide. Moreover, some common foods – including kiwi fruits and rye bread – could actually be the cure to this troubling issue.

And actually curating an evidence-based approach (where specialists conducted a systematic review of existing evidence) could be life-changing for those suffering from chronic constipation, as KCL’s Professor Kevin Whelan explained in a statement:

“This new guidance marks a promising step towards empowering health professionals and their patients to manage constipation through diet. This means that from now on that people suffering from constipation across the world can now receive up-to-date advice based upon the best available evidence in order to improve their symptoms and wellbeing. With continued research, it holds real potential to drive lasting improvements in quality of life.”

This proper evidence-based support, the authors hope, will be welcome relief for constipation-sufferers, offering them a new lease of life.

