Teacher Ignores High School Bullies, So Their Victim Gets Revenge On The Teacher And The Bullies

High School revenge I still remember 50 years later! My English class was during the three period lunch. 25 mins of class, off to lunch, then back for 25 more minutes of class. It’s springtime and all the kids have water pistols – including me. I come walking into English class, male teacher is at his desk, and I got hosed by 4 guys with water pistols…. it was a trap! They nailed me good! Teacher just ignored my impromptu shower.

Lunchtime – everyone leaves – except I am back in the classroom two minutes later. I go up to the teachers desk. His chair is an old wooden one with deep scallops in the seat for butt cheeks. I open up my water pistol refill spout and pour it all into the left cheek. Then out the door, refill, back in and fill the right butt cheek.

Come class time I intercept the teacher and walk with them to the classroom. Soon as his back is to the class the other guys water guns come out and you’d have to be deaf to miss the ‘squeak, squeak’ of the triggers being pulled. The teacher still ignores the fact I am soaked again. Then he sits down.

His eyes go wide, he makes a shocked sound – those four guys giggle. That was 50 years ago and I will never forget the look of shock on his face! LOL. He grabs up those four kids and hauls them to the principals office. All got a month of detention.

