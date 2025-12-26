Teenage Boy Lives With His Grandparents, But His Stepmom Keeps Pushing For Him To Meet His Half Siblings

Imagine being a teenager who lives with your grandparents. If your stepmom wanted you to spend time with her and your half siblings, would you, or would you tell her to go away?

AITAH for losing my temper with my father’s wife over her attempts to push a relationship between me and her and her kids with my father? I (17M) live with my grandma and grandpa and not with my father and his family. My father has access to me because of a court order but he chose to let my grandparents raise me when my mom died. I was 6 when the decision was made. I was 11 when he took my grandparents to court for visitation he never used. He’d remarried and his wife wanted me to be in their lives and in the lives of their kids. So I don’t need to see him or anything but phone contact has to be left open and I need to answer some calls and texts from him every month.

He doesn’t make much effort to reach out but his wife always has. She has invited me to have dinner with them, has asked if she could take me to McDonald’s or pushed to be invited over so she can spend time with me with my grandparents present if we felt better about it. I never wanted to spend time with her and my grandparents communicated it a lot when I was still younger. I was 13 when she and my father had their first kid. She wanted me to meet the baby in the hospital, she sent over photos, invited me to the house to meet the baby after I didn’t show at the hospital. She tried to get sibling photos and hired a photographer and booked a session for us without me, or my grandparents, saying yes first.

After she had her first kid she got way more intense with the attempts to bring me into the fold and every time she has another kid it gets worse. My grandparents said no more constant calls and texts so she started using my father’s phone because he is allowed to call and text constantly. My grandparents went to court but the judge dismissed it as not a big deal.

Two years ago my father sued for actual visitation time because his wife wanted him to make sure I spent time with her and the kids. But the judge did listen to what I wanted and refused it. We tried to go back and ask for the calls and texts to slow down and for it to be just him but we lost that and the judge didn’t care.

Last Christmas I told her the pushing was ticking me off and wasn’t going to change my mind. I told her to leave me alone and let it go. She didn’t do that and I started responding less to my father’s texts, like the texts actually from him, to show how serious I was. But she got way worse a couple of months ago and even tried to pull a surprise visit with the kids.

I was out when she first showed and my grandparents were telling her to leave. When she saw me she tried to do the introductions between me and the kids. But I told her to leave it alone and go away. She told me I had siblings now whether I like it or not and we need to know each other and she mentioned how hard she tried to be good to me and how I constantly rejected her when I didn’t have a living mom anymore.

It ticked me off and I lost my temper and yelled at her to back off and leave me alone and that I don’t care or love her or her kids and I’m not going to be their brother and I won’t be her son. I told her we’re not family and I want nothing to do with them ever. I called her a stupid b because she didn’t take no for an answer and that she doesn’t know her place in my life is nowhere because she’s nothing to me.

She started yelling back but my grandparents said they’d call the cops on her. I was inside so they took over again and they got her to leave. But her texts since that day have been so angry and saying I owe her an apology for losing my mind like I did and taking it out on her. AITAH?

The stepmom really does need to back off. He doesn’t even live in the same house. If he doesn’t want a relationships with her or his half siblings, she needs to accept that.

