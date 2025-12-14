Tenant Refuses To Let Unemployed Friend Move In After They Get a New Job, So Now The Friendship’s On Ice

In this story, a renter says their best friend’s new job opportunity came with an unexpected demand: a place to live. After months of unemployment, the friend finally landed a position but faced a long daily commute and no car.

AITA for not letting my friend stay with me? My best friend finally got a job after quite some time and wanted to stay with me in my rental room. They stayed over my house (I rent a room) for the face to face interview, in which they were offered a job. The job needs daily commute as the company is newly setup and offered no hybrid options. For context, they were staying with their parents, have driving license but no car and never drove after getting their license. The distance from their house to office is roughly 80km a day or around 2 hours of commute in public transportation. For them, driving a car isn’t an option since they’re still scared of driving.

They kept asking me for my opinion in which I told they that they should just accept the job offer considering their unemployment period. But comes another problem. They kept asking for a few times if they can rent with me considering I’m renting a master bedroom.

During their stay, I was not comfortable since I have not shared a bed with people for years (not even my siblings) and I love having my space to myself. They stayed over for two nights and I was tired having to talk for the whole time and not having my time to myself. Additionally, I have a rental contract where I cannot easily bring in people to stay over and I cannot bring extra person to stay long term as it is a breach of the contract. I told them this and they insisted for a few times in which I ignored.

When they asked again I told them I’m not used to having people sharing bed with me as I’m a light sleeper and when they were staying over I wasn’t able to sleep properly despite needing to go to work the next day. They kinda ghosted me after I said that and we haven’t properly talk for the past few days. AITA here?

Most readers on Reddit agreed the OP made the right call, saying it’s unreasonable for a friend to pressure someone into breaking their lease or sacrificing their comfort.

