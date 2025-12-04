December 4, 2025 at 3:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 869

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 869

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
From trouble to triumph
Who’s this carefree?
Playground finished – on time and under budget
The shape of this tree, formed by decades of strong wind
Hot air balloon over Cappadocia
Ball under water
Long live the ’70s
If you got it, flaunt it
Paw traits
Tub of fluorescent water found on today’s walk
You cannot tell the difference
Charming stone cottage
Monster waves captured in Nazaré, Portugal
Iranian salt mountain
Weeeeeee!
A big box store is the unlikely hero
Her reaction to the street artist’s portrait
Little help here…
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why peanut butter is back on the kids’ menu
‘The Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Bets Against AI Hype
People Share Their Bosses’ Biggest ‘Michael Scott’ Moment
My Daughter Wants to Get a Tattoo to Commemorate the Worst Day of My Life
How to Opt-Out of Airlines Selling Your Travel Data to the Government
Is microwave cooking nuking all the nutrients?
11 Everyday Words That Were Coined in Sci-Fi Stories
Reputation is the new dating currency when everyone’s keeping receipts
Years after Argentina shut a notorious zoo, the stranded animals are finally being rescued
This Guy Didn’t Buy His Girlfriend a Diamond Ring When They Got Engaged. Was He Wrong?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 869 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 869

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter