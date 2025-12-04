The Shirk Report – Volume 869
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– From trouble to triumph
– Who’s this carefree?
– Playground finished – on time and under budget
– The shape of this tree, formed by decades of strong wind
– Hot air balloon over Cappadocia
– Ball under water
– Long live the ’70s
– If you got it, flaunt it
– Paw traits
– Tub of fluorescent water found on today’s walk
– You cannot tell the difference
– Charming stone cottage
– Monster waves captured in Nazaré, Portugal
– Iranian salt mountain
– Weeeeeee!
– A big box store is the unlikely hero
– Her reaction to the street artist’s portrait
– Little help here…
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why peanut butter is back on the kids’ menu
– ‘The Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Bets Against AI Hype
– People Share Their Bosses’ Biggest ‘Michael Scott’ Moment
– My Daughter Wants to Get a Tattoo to Commemorate the Worst Day of My Life
– How to Opt-Out of Airlines Selling Your Travel Data to the Government
– Is microwave cooking nuking all the nutrients?
– 11 Everyday Words That Were Coined in Sci-Fi Stories
– Reputation is the new dating currency when everyone’s keeping receipts
– Years after Argentina shut a notorious zoo, the stranded animals are finally being rescued
– This Guy Didn’t Buy His Girlfriend a Diamond Ring When They Got Engaged. Was He Wrong?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.