December 25, 2025 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 872

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 872

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Last known picture of Titanic before it sank
Alaska Aurora Borealis
DIY nighttime earthquake alarm
The cog
Yellow and grey
Barn owls putting on a threat display
Traffic signs are getting funny
You’ve got a friend in me
This abandoned pink house
Nothing to see here
It disassembled so perfectly
Felix Baumgartner’s landing after his free fall space
Literally in eye of the hurricane
Unexpected judgement from my whipped cream
Only the second time a spotted box jellyfish has ever been seen
A 337-foot-wide cement dome contains nuclear waste from America
Reporters react to witnessing Japan’s maglev train in action
Creepy optical illusion
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How “No Worries” Became Everyone’s Go-To Phrase
Medieval Arabic texts help researchers track explosive star deaths
Here’s Why There Aren’t Typically Windows In A Grocery Store
An Alarming Number of Teens Say They Turn To AI For Company
Fergie “Not Happy” With King Charles, Eyeing $1 Million Revenge Interview to “Spill the Beans”
Wisconsin archaeologists identify 16 ancient canoes in a prehistoric lake ‘parking lot’
What to Do When Your Friends Disappoint You
Meet the 21-year-old former MrBeast staffer building an AI startup to help creators make viral videos
He Accidentally Divulged A Secret About His Sister, And Now Her Engagement Has Been Broken Off
Quantum Thinking Can Help You Solve Complex Strategy Challenges

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 872 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 872

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter