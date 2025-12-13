Woman Doesn’t Want Her Dad’s Girlfriend To Join Them To Celebrate Her Dad And Late Mom’s Anniversary, But Her Dad Insists She Has To Be There

Different people grieve in different ways, and the way they grieve may not always make sense.

AITA for telling my dad that if he takes his girlfriend with us again the celebrate my death mom I will only celebrate with my half sisters and not with him? So I (21F) needed an outside opinion about a discussion my dad and I had, for context my mother (53) died last year from a short fight against stage 2 cancer. We believed she would be better after the chemo but life had other plans and she died peacfully in our home, and my mom did not know she let out her last breath… My dad (66) who could not stand to be alone for the rest of his life has found a girlfriend who he believes he is happy with… It is not that I dont want my dad to be happy but certain things have started to annoy the hell out of me…

For starters my dad basicly makes a point where every celebration his girlfriend has to be part of. Like my moms birthday I wanted it to be just my dad, my elder sister, her husband and I, but dad also took his girlfriend with him. Then it was my moms death date (This is something my mom also celebrated with the death date of my grandmother to honor her memory), I again said I just want it to be close family again my dad, elder sister, her husband and I, but my dad again wanted his girlfriend there…

Now comes in a couple of weeks moms and dads 26 year wedding anniversery. Last year it was my two older sisters, my dad and I. Just us four celebrating it and it was a moment where we all said that we have to do it only together…. not my elder sisters children, not brother in laws and such… just us four… My sisters and I (my sisters are my half sisters by the way) are against bringing our spouses with us, but now my dad asked on which day it would take place where I said on wednesday. My dad then said that, that is bad because he wanted his girlfriend also to join in, I said that both my sisters and I are against it and just want it to be us four. To which my dad said that he could care less about what I want…

So I not wanting her to be there on another celebration for my mother where we cant even talk normally about my mother because my dads girlfriend does not know her and only looks at her phone all the time. So I said that its either going to be us four or we will never celebrate anything again and that only my sisters and I will celebrate without my dad… Looking back at it and writing it down I think I am kind of a jerk for saying that because I know that my dad loved my mom very much but I cant stand it that he wants to force his girlfriend to join us in celebrating my mom, while I cant even put a christmas tree up because my dad does not want to celebrate chirstmas without my mom… or even celebrate christmas at all…. So why do I have to do things I dont want but when it comes to my feelings I just have to deal with it? My dad says I am a jerk for not wanting his girlfriend to join us because he wants to have her there with us.

