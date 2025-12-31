‘I want to show you what rope spoilage looks like.’ – Your Baked Goods Might Be Spoiled Because Of A Widely Unknown Type Of Bacteria Found In Flour

Everyone knows that when they eat baked goods, they need to look for mold, and if it is present, they shouldn’t eat it.

According to a TikToker, however, there is something called rope spoilage that is caused by a dangerous bacteria that most people aren’t aware of.

She published a video showing what it looks like and what it is. The video begins with her saying, “So, I want to show you what rope spoilage looks like. This can be found in any baked goods, whether they be homemade, store bought, freshly baked, or pre-packaged, doesn’t matter.”

She goes on, “This stringy stuff right here is called rope spoilage, and it’s caused from the presence of Bacillus bacteria in contaminated flour.”

Then she says, “It’s a heat-resistant bacterium that can cause food poisoning. If you made a batch at home, throw the rest of it away, and check your flour. You might even want to just throw your flour out.”

The video ends with her saying, “If it’s from a store, contact the store or restaurant and let them know that you found it. Don’t eat it.”

@thewandlesswitch If you ever see this stringy looking stuff inside of your baked goods (store bought, homemade, prepackaged, freshly baked, etc…doesn’t matter) DON’T EAT IT!!! Those stringy things are called rope spoilage and are caused from heat resistant Bacillus spores present in the bread/cookie/brownie/etc. If you made it, might want to pitch the rest of the batch and check your dry goods (usually flour) for contamination. Bacillus bacteria can cause food poisoning. If you purchased the item from the store or a restaurant you should contact them and let them know you found rope spoilage in their items. They can check and/or pull items that might be of concern and check for contamination. Sorry for the poor video but I was trying to do this one handed. 😂 **I’ve already contacted the place it was purchased from & they checked their supply. #ropespoilage #foodspoilage #themoreyouknow💫 #education #fyp ♬ original sound – TheWandlessWitch

