13-Year-Old Bookworm Loves Tutoring Their Classmates in English, But She Refuses When Her Stepmom Demands She Teach Her Older Stepbrother

A 13-year-old girl says she’s always had a knack for English. She reads novels in it for fun and even tutors classmates who ask for help.

But when her stepmom insisted she start tutoring her 16-year-old stepbrother to prep for university exams, she declined, saying he clearly wasn’t interested and might resent learning from someone younger.

AITA for refusing to tutor my stepbrother? I (13) have always preferred reading English novels and found them more enjoyable than books in our language. Some of my classmates noticed that my English is slightly better than theirs so they asked me to tutor them.

One day after I tutored a classmate my stepmom asked me to tutor my stepbrother(16) and help him prepare for university entrance exams. She told me his English isn’t as good. He didn’t look pleased with the idea though, so I said no.

Later, when she asked again I told her I don’t think he’ll be happy being tutored by someone three years younger. My stepmom said that since I’m living under her roof I should try to do my part and help when she ask. AITA?

Redditors backed the teen, saying it’s not her job to play teacher for an older sibling who doesn’t even want her help.

Many noted that forcing tutoring in a tense family dynamic rarely works, and that “living under her roof” doesn’t mean being conscripted into free labor.

When your English is advanced but your stepbrother’s ego isn’t, sometimes “no” is the most fluent answer.

