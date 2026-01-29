Car Dealership Technician Warned A Customer That His Parking Sensors Would Fail, So The Aggressive Buyer Paid An Expensive Lesson

The customer is most certainly not always right, but they sure think they are.

One Nissan technician watched a simple request turn into an expensive lesson when a determined buyer demanded a modification that was doomed from the start.

The customer is always right? I work for a Nissan dealership as a vehicle technician, and I look after the high-performance vehicles like GTRs and 370Zs. About 13 years ago, we fitted a set of front parking sensors to a Nismo 370Z, and they didn’t work properly for some reason.

It became clear there was something wrong with the sensors, so they were replaced.

These were Nissan-branded sensors, and we had fitted them on many other vehicles with no issues. After replacing the control unit and the sensors multiple times, they still refused to work correctly. We contacted Nissan technical support and found out that the sensors do not work on the 370Zs or the GTRs and were told not to fit them. We had to replace the front bumper of the Nismo 370Z and take the expensive lesson on the chin.

Soon came a difficult customer who would stop at nothing to get his way.

A few months later, we sold a new GTR to—put mildly—an aggressive customer who had to have things his way and clearly viewed us as lower class.

The dealership tried to warn the customer, but he wouldn’t listen.

He wanted front parking sensors fitted to his new car, and the salesman let the order through to us. The sting of what had happened before was still fresh, so we immediately told the salesman it was a bad idea and that the sensors would not work. The customer, knowing everything, stated they would work and that there was no reason they shouldn’t. He claimed he had them on previous vehicles and wanted them fitted—at a reduced price—for the “stress” we caused by telling him no.

So finally the dealership just complied, and the inevitable happened.

So we fitted them. They didn’t work well, but they did function to a degree. We told the customer we had warned him they wouldn’t work properly. He took the car away but was back a couple of days later saying it was unacceptable and demanding we fix them. He threatened to cause a big stink on social media and get his lawyer involved.

The customer continued to be the bane of this dealership’s existence.

We spent a week tinkering with the car, but there was no success—they simply would not work correctly. By this point, he was calling every day asking if they were fixed. Each time, we told him we were sorry, but Nissan had informed us—and we had informed him—that the sensors would not work on his vehicle and that he had been strongly advised not to have them. He then demanded the sensors be removed.

But this would be a very evasive and expensive fix.

To fit them in the first place, holes had been drilled into the very expensive front bumper. Naturally, he was furious about the four holes in his bumper and demanded we replace it.

But the dealership knew better.

Luckily, all calls at our dealership are recorded. We had him on tape requesting the sensors be fitted despite our advice. We refused to replace the bumper for free. He stormed off, threatening lawsuits. A few weeks later, the car returned for a brand-new, very expensive bumper—this time at his own cost.

Some people never listen.

The customer couldn’t change the outcome, no matter how determined he was.

There’s nothing more dangerous (or costly) than misplaced confidence.

