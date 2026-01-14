Sewage Treatment Facility Employee Told His Boss About A Drainage Problem, But The Boss Didn’t Listen And Got A Face Full Of Muck

Imagine working at a job when you’re given a task to do, but when you start to do the task, you realize there’s a big problem that could have really bad consequences if you continue doing the task. Would you keep doing the task anyway, or would you tell your boss about the problem?

In this story, a construction worker is in this exact situation, and he decided to tell his boss about the problem. When his boss doesn’t listen, there’s an even bigger problem!

Stand back! I worked construction for a year between high school and college. The company I was with was expanding a sewerage treatment facility. There were very few times that anyone actually came into contact with the sewerage but there were areas that had to be tied into existing systems on occasion. On one of these occasions we had set up scaffolding to access some pipes in the Digester Unit. These are large steel pipes, 12” diameter, with large metal flanges and a rubber gasket held together with eight 1-1/2” bolts.

The unit had been shut down and (supposedly) the lines drained. I was told to disconnect a section of pipe. To do this safely you loosen all the bolts but one, then strap the pipe to the chain fall hanging from the ceiling. Once that was done you can crack the last bolt and typically just take it out. As soon as I nudged the last bolt just slightly I heard the hiss of some gas escaping from the pipe. I told my boss that the pipes were not fully drained or at least still under pressure.

He assured me that I was wrong and stupid and didn’t know what I was talking about and to hurry up and take out the last bolt. Me being up on the scaffolding and him being on the floor below, I stepped to the side and swung the wrench which popped the joint loose. A stream of sewerage rained upon him down below. I got spattered a bit but he took a face full.

The immediate aftermath was …. unpleasant. He was taken to the hospital and given enough antibiotics to kill anything that may have gotten into his system including all his gut bacteria for about a year. I never had to work in the Digester Unit again. Started college a couple of months later.

