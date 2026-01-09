January 9, 2026 at 4:49 am

Customers Are Blasting “SpongeBob Square Pants” In Burger King Drive-Thrus Because Of Their Special Menu

people in burger king drive thrus

You just can’t control those SpongeBob Square Pants fans, huh?

Burger King restaurants across the country released their special SpongeBob menus because of the new film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

And, naturally, some customers decided to have some fun with the whole thing and play clips from the popular TV show into Burger King drive-thru speakers.

One TikTokker played some SpongeBob music that declared, “Preparing the Krabby Patty!”

In the video’s caption, they wrote, “Aiden didn’t seem too happy but he held it together.”

Another TikTokker in a drive-thru played a clip that said, “Rev up those fryers, because I am sure hungry for one Krabby Patty.”

And another customer said, “I think you know why I’m here” and then proceeded to play a clip that said, “I’m a goofy goober.”

Who says this isn’t a good use of time?

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared a funny meme.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 8.26.52 AM Customers Are Blasting SpongeBob Square Pants In Burger King Drive Thrus Because Of Their Special Menu

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 8.27.07 AM Customers Are Blasting SpongeBob Square Pants In Burger King Drive Thrus Because Of Their Special Menu

And this person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 8.27.32 AM Customers Are Blasting SpongeBob Square Pants In Burger King Drive Thrus Because Of Their Special Menu

I bet the BK drive-thru workers LOVE this trend…

