Dad Wants His Kids To Spend Thanksgiving With Him At His Apartment, But This Teenage Girl Doesn’t Want To Have To Sleep On The Couch

Imagine having recently separated parents, and your dad lives in an apartment. If he invited you to spend Thanksgiving with him at his apartment, would you like that idea, or would you prefer to do absolutely anything else?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she has multiple reasons she’d rather not go to her dad’s apartment for Thanksgiving. However, she’s wondering if she should go anyway.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to go to my father’s apartment for Thanksgiving? Me (14F) and my brother (12) was asked by my dad (43M) if we wanted to go to his apartment for thanksgiving. My parents separated at the beginning of April but haven’t officially gotten divorced yet and are trying to figure things out still. My dad was wondering if me and my brother would like to go to his apartment for thanksgiving since we would be at my moms (40) for Christmas (He will also be there for Christmas). My mom will not be going to his apartment with us.

It doesn’t sounds like she wants to go to his apartment.

I don’t have the greatest relationship with my dad and i just feel like we need space to cool off right now (We just got back from a 3 week trip). I also feel like my personal space was invaded because he still stays in this house just in a different room, uses me and my brothers bathroom, and just acts like this is his place, And doesn’t clean up after himself, So it’s always me or my mom cleaning up after him when he leaves for work or his apartment. He travels a lot for work so he’s usually not in our home a lot but recently the traveling has been dialed down to about once a month.

She also doesn’t really like when her dad stays at their house.

Because his apartment is 2 hours from our house he spends the night often so that he can “Hang out with us” or “be around us” (Us being me and my brother) But most of the time he just watches TV and eats our food. We had this room called “The Den” But now that’s his bedroom for when he stays the night but before it used to have an old could and a tv and other things just for that room, But he took all of it for his apartment. So now we just have 1 couch a 1 TV, Which is fine, But when he’s here he never lets anyone else use it, And when he does he yells at us to turn it off because he “Can’t handle listening to this”.

This is definitely less than ideal.

The main reason i don’t want to go over to his apartment is because we would be there for 7 days. And the apartment has 2 rooms but the room that was supposed to be mine (He said so when he first moved in) Is now going to be a guest room, Which is fine by me, Cause yeah it’s not like ima be staying there a lot anyway. But then i learn he has yet to buy a bed for that room. Or any furniture at all. So he expects for me and my brother to sleep on the couch that can barely hold 1 person, let alone 2.

She wondering what she should do.

My mom has been invited to spend thanksgiving with not one but two other family friends so she’s not gonna be spending thanksgiving alone and i’m happy for her. i’m not super big on thanksgiving so if it was up to me i would just rather hang out with a friend or two instead of my family. And if my friends had plans i would just hang with myself, Im an introvert so it’s not like it’s an issues that i MUST be with someone to have fun. Should i just suck it up and go over there? Also, If not could you help me come up with. ways to say i don’t want to please? Thank you so much!

Maybe she could be honest with her dad, kind of. She could tell him that she doesn’t want to go because she would rather sleep in a bed than on the couch with her brother. Maybe she could say yes on the contingency that he buys a bed. Perhaps he could get a daybed with a trundle so each kid could have their own place to sleep.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

